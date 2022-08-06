News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 8-7-22
Father God, we pray for discernment, that in all things we would glorify you. Amen.
More to explore
Jackson bus driver shortage to push school start time back1A persistent shortage of bus drivers for the Jackson R-2 School District will result in the delayed start of one campus. Orchard Elementary School will be moving to a 9 a.m. start time and 4:10 p.m. end of the school day for the time being, Scott...
1st50K announces winners for 20222Grants from a rural innovation foundation for technology companies will bring three new businesses to Cape Girardeau. Codefi -- a Cape Girardeau-based foundation -- announced three winners for its $50,000 1ST50K Startup Competition that will be...
Cape Girardeau County applies for election security grantWith Tuesday's primary now in the books, Cape Girardeau County is applying for a federally funded election security grant authorized through the Help America Vote Act (HAVA). County Clerk Kara Clark Summers, who has supervised the county's elections...
No word on possible Scott County recount in prosecutor's electionScott County election officials said Friday it is unclear whether there will be a recount in the county's Republican primary for prosecuting attorney. An official in the county clerk's office said a candidate must request a recount, and as of...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 8-8-22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of Aug. 4 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
Cape First Church sponsors summer camp for area children in foster care1Cape First Church will sponsor a summer camp for children who have been victims of abuse and are currently in the Missouri foster care system. Chad Fisher, lead pastor at Cape First Church, has been running point on partnering with For the Children,...
Child literacy forum turns into referendum on state education system4A forum hosted by three Missouri state senators on child literacy Thursday quickly turned into a referendum on government response to education. Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder (Dist. 27) along with Sens. Karla May and Karla Eslinger hosted a forum at...
Jason Smith cheered by Trump endorsement21U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-8) has represented 30 southern and southeastern Missouri counties in Congress since 2013 and on the eve of Tuesday's primary, Smith received former President Donald Trump's backing to continue doing so. Trump's office issued...
Chester Bridge MoDOT shortlist OK'dMissouri Department of Transportation's Southeast region office Wednesday announced four firms have been "prequalified" to develop design-build proposals to replace World War II-era Chester Bridge. The continuing truss span, connecting Perryville,...
Cape firefighters participate in public safety diver class1Four members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department (CGFD) took part in a "Public Safety Diver" class last week. The training included diving skills with focuses on evidence recovery, body recovery, search patterns and safe diving practices in...
Schnucks asks customers to return store item due to allergy concernsSt. Louis-based Schnuck Markets, with 112 stores in four states including an outlet in Cape Girardeau, issued an "allergy alert" Thursday. Company officials said a single lot of Schnucks's "Fruit & Trail Mix" may contain undeclared milk, which has...
Cooking up another win: New Madrid native tests skills on Food NetworkNew Madrid, Missouri, native Nick Hunter admits to always being competitive -- as a child racing against his sister, Natalie, or playing games with his neighbors and into high school where he was a member of the New Madrid County Central High School...
Support group for loved ones of homicide victims to hold its first meetingA support and advocacy group for loved ones of homicide victims in Southern Illinois and Southeast Missouri will have its first meeting at 3 p.m. Aug. 14 at First Baptist Church of Thebes in Thebes, Illinois. Debra Goins, a founding member of the...
Route B in Bollinger County reduced for pavement workRoute B in Bollinger County reduced for pavement work Route B in Bollinger County -- from Highway 72 to Route M near Sedgewickville, Missouri -- will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs....
Drilling down on Tuesday's primary voteA lighter-than-expected primary vote in Cape Girardeau County on Tuesday saw John Voss as the clear GOP victor for state House District 147, witnessed overwhelming passage of Jackson's wastewater referendum and noted an unanticipated upset in the...
SEMO's VP of Advancement, director of Foundation set to retire at end of month2Over the two decades Trudy Lee has worked at Southeast Missouri State University, she's heard a lot of stories from a lot of people. And helping them tell those stories is one of the things she likes about her jobs as vice president of University...
Vietnam memorial event to take place in Perryville in September1People in Perryville and across Missouri will get the chance to honor those who died in Vietnam at the Missouri Vietnam Wall Run on Sept. 16 and 17. The run will culminate in a parade and ceremony at Missouri's National Veterans Memorial, an exact...
Discovery Playhouse director finds dinosaur bones in Montana expeditionAdults and kids can have a hands-on experience with dinosaur bones when visiting Discovery Playhouse in Cape Girardeau. Discovery Playhouse executive director Michael Toeniskoetter recently returned from a trip in Jordan, Montana, where he located...
Schemel wins GOP nomination for Perry County treasurerPerry County, Missouri, will soon have a new county treasurer. Katie Schemel garnered 55% of the Republican Party primary vote Tuesday, defeating Jan Mezo, 1,595-1,300. Schemel will not face an opponent in the November general election. County...
Scott City man faces rape chargeA Scott City man faces a felony charge for the alleged rape of a woman in Scott County. Jamie D. Watkins is charged with one count of first-degree rape, according to online court records. According to Scott City Police Chief Rick Walter, on July 30,...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 8-4-22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of Aug. 1 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
Most read 8/3/22John Voss wins contested District 147 race20John Voss, former Ward 1 Cape Girardeau city councilman, has won the three-way GOP primary race for state House District 147, according to unofficial results from the office of Cape Girardeau Council Clerk Kara Clark Summers. Voss, who served in...
Most read 8/3/22Two of three incumbents lose reelection bid in Scott County primary election2Two Scott County incumbents were unseated in Tuesday's primary election. In complete but unofficial results, Danny Tetley, garnered 2,437 votes in the presiding commissioner's race defeating incumbent Jim Glueck, the second highest vote getter in...
Most read 8/2/22Republican Women issue apology to Voss, Thomas34The Cape County Republican Women released the following statement Sunday evening: The Cape County Republican Women wish to extend an apology to 147th Candidates John Voss and Nathan Thomas for the video that was recorded at our recent meeting. The...
Most read 8/2/22Cape police provide update on alleged kidnapping attempt in June2An investigation into a June alleged attempted kidnapping led police to a suspect in the case, but he died before formal charges could be filed, according to the Cape Girardeau Police Department. A news release from the department said that on June...
Most read 8/1/22Local bankers react to latest Fed hike5Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell announced Wednesday that for the second consecutive month interest rates are being raised 75 basis points, saying, "we're going to get our policy rate to a level where we're confident inflation will be moving...
Most read 8/1/22Jackson man sentenced to prison for child pornography4A Jackson man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for possessing child pornography. Travis J. Anderson, 49, was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison for possessing child pornography on his mobile phone and multiple hard...
Most read 7/30/22Josh and Erin Hawley: 'A post-Roe America is a hopeful America'49The Hawley family played a key role in the recently overturned Roe v. Wade Supreme Court case. Though Missouri's junior senator, Josh Hawley, has been one of the strongest pro-life voices on Capitol Hill, it was his wife Erin Hawley whose legal work...