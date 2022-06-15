News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 6-15-22
Father God, we praise you, for you are the giver of all good gifts. Amen.
More to explore
Airport interests voice concerns over carriers1Just eight days after Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Advisory Board members unanimously approved a recommendation to the Cape Girardeau City Council for switching carrier service to Contour Aviation, the board gathered once again to discuss the...
First communitywide Juneteenth event occurring in Cape during weekendThe celebration of Juneteenth and the significance of the day will be recognized from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at Ivers Square located next to Cape Girardeau City Hall at 44 N. Lorimier St. The event is called Juneteenth: Doin' it Together. The City...
Record-breaking heat grips Cape Girardeau and regionRecord-setting heat is set to continue through at least today in Southeast Missouri. According to National Weather Service data, Cape Girardeau's high temperature Monday was 99 degrees, besting the previous record for June 13 by two degrees....
Deadline today for input on Missouri broadband grant programMissourians in unserved or underserved areas of the state for internet service have a little more time left to register their opinion online about future broadband infrastructure grants. The state Department of Economic Development has set a 5 p.m....
Perry intersection to close for stormwater improvementsStormwater improvements will lead to the closure today of Perry Avenue at Broadway, next to Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. The road should be closed until the end of next week, a news release from the city said. Crews will be installing stormwater...
Cape PD holds weekly Neighborhood Roll CallsThe Neighborhood Roll Calls take place from June 2 to Aug. 25 every year to give members of the community a daily breakdown of what the Cape Girardeau Police Department does in the community and the officers are there to provide information and...
Bicentennial mural official dedication is June 23The State of Missouri celebrated its 200th birthday last year. It was admitted to the United States on Aug. 10, 1821. A major way to add to the celebration was thought of by Aaron Horrell, owner and director of The Painted Wren Art Gallery on...
Dexter man faces felony arson chargesBLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- A Dexter, Missouri, man faces felony arson charges in Stoddard County. Bradley A. Mitchell, 29, was charged Tuesday by Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver with two counts of arson in the first degree. According to...
MoDOT to hold public meeting to discuss U.S. 61 project in Jackson1The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting from 4 to 6 p.m. June 28 to discuss improvements to U.S. 61 in Jackson. Visitors may stop by any time during the meeting at the Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive in...
June tax receipts in Cape Girardeau County show inflation's impact1Cape Girardeau County's tax funds for June show the current inflationary spiral in the U.S. continues to aid county receipts. The county deposited $879,901.72 in sales tax this month as received from the state Department of Revenue, driving total...
Cape Girardeau County applies for Homeland Security grant1Cape Girardeau County Commission voted Monday to apply for a $10,800 U.S. Department of Homeland Security grant under the agency's "Soft Targets for Crowded Places" program. ST-CP is one of eight federal initiatives designed to "provide critical...
Local News 6/13/22Area lawmakers support sports betting, which did not pass in Legislature6State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder said the failure of her colleagues to pass sports wagering in Missouri during the most recent legislative session ending in May was "frustrating" and "ridiculous". House Bill 2502, introduced by Dan Houx, Republican...
Most read 6/13/22Le Bistro closes in Cape Girardeau2Le Bistro at the Bar, a French-themed restaurant at 117 Themis St. in downtown Cape Girardeau, closed June 3. "We haven't been that busy and my lease was up anyway," said Gabriele Ruggieri, the eatery's owner/operator who originally hails from...
Talbert to retire after 57 years of cardiology work at Saint Francis8In the past 57 years, professionals in the medical field have witnessed multiple changes and innovations. One doctor in Cape Girardeau can say he's been a part of much of that evolution in the world of cardiology. Cardiology doctor Clifford Talbert...
State, city guidelines hold key to historic property4As a state entity, Southeast Missouri State University trumps Cape Girardeau city ordinances on Boulevard Local Historic District, according to a Cape Girardeau municipal official. Located on Henderson Street in Cape Girardeau, the Himmelberger...
Sikeston DPS to get new pumper, equipmentSIKESTON, Mo. -- Sikeston Department of Public Safety will be getting a new fire engine along with new rescue equipment and a new report management system. On Monday, Sikeston City Council approved the purchase of a 2022 E-One Cyclone Rescue Pumper...
2022 St. Vincent School valedictorian Addison CatesADDISON CATES St. Vincent Parents: Jason and Amy Cates Post-graduation plans: Attending Lindenwood University to obtain a degree in psychology. She will be playing soccer for the Lindenwood Lions womens soccer team. High school activities:...
2022 Oak Ridge High School valedictorian Jiliyan Hobeck1JILIYAN HOBECK Oak Ridge Parents: Eric and Holly Hobeck Post-graduation plans: I plan on attending College of the Ozarks and majoring in business administration. High school activities: Volleyball, cross country, STUCO, NHS, FBLA, FCCLA, Pep...
2022 Leopold High School valedictorian Taylor BroshuisTAYLOR BROSHUIS Leopold Parents: Karen and Bradley Broshuis Post-graduation plans: Attend University of Kentucky and major in nursing. High school activities: Volleyball, softball, robotics and BETA. Favorite high school experience: Spending a...
2022 Zalma High School valedictorian Melena CatoMELENA CATO Zalma Parents: Scott and Stephanie Cato Post-graduation plans: Attend Three Rivers College to start my elementary education degree. High school activities: FCCLA, FCA, volleyball, basketball, book, FBLA and cheerleading. Favorite...
2022 Delta High School valedictorian Kendall HolwegKENDALL HOLWEG Delta Parents: Natasha and Jason Holweg Post-graduation plans: I plan to attend college at Southeast Missouri State University to run track and get a degree in education. High school activities: Track, cross country, softball,...
2022 Advance High School valedictorian Drew DelayDREW DELAY Advance Parents: Brett and Julie Mayo Delay Post-graduation plans: Attend Missouri University of Science and Technology for electrical engineering. High school activities: Quiz Bowl. Favorite high school experience: Sixth hour...
Most read 6/10/22Schnucks goes back to masks for dozens of its stores, but not Cape6St. Louis-based Schnuck Markets, because of a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, is again requiring its employees and vendor suppliers to wear face coverings in 42 of its 112 grocery outlets in the St. Louis area. According to company's website, "to...
Most read 6/10/22Flesh Hound: an artist's permanent story"I tattoo people. I answer phones. I pay bills. I clean toilets," said Renee Roark Gordon, owner and artist at Flesh Hound Tattoo Studio. Running a tattoo parlor isn't always glamorous, but it's what allowed Gordon to find herself. "I've been an...
Most read 6/9/22Former home of Broadway Theatre set for demolition in coming months3A long-simmering question in downtown Cape Girardeau moved closer to a resolution Wednesday. The City of Cape Girardeau took the first steps to demolish the building that formerly housed Broadway Theatre, located at 805 Broadway, as crews removed...
Most read 6/9/22Former Marble Hill police chief sentenced on civil rights charge5A former Southeast Missouri police chief was sentenced to nine months behind bars for using excessive force while detaining a woman during a custody dispute. Marc F. Tragesser, 55, former Marble Hill police chief, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S....
Most read 6/7/22Cape Airport service in holding pattern15The Cape Girardeau City Council won't be making a decision on a new carrier to service the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport for at least another couple of weeks. On Friday, the Airport Advisory Board announced its plans to recommend the City Council...