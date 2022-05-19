The importance of recreation and leisure

As a recreation therapist, I often hear statements like I dont have time for recreation, I dont need to have hobbies, and I dont know what I like to do. In the fast-paced society that we live in, recreation and leisure are often seen as unimportant, but they need to be at the top of our priority lists.

A busy lifestyle is treated as a status symbol. Unfortunately, this makes it harder to take time for you.

You may be a busy single mother, a college student with little income, or a bustling family trying to juggle the demands of schoolwork, full-time jobs and maintaining a clean house. Amid chaos, leisure and recreation is where we recharge and find the opportunity to have joy.

Our bodies need to engage in healthy recreation to maintain health.

Healthy recreation includes a wide variety of activities, including physical activity (hiking, swimming, sports, walking, etc.), socializing, photography, crafting, listening to music, travel, pottery, ax throwing, fashion and so much more.

No matter your stage in life, recreation can enhance any lifestyle. Health benefits of recreation include decreased stress, depression and anxiety, and an increased ability to problem solve, communicate, stay on task and handle stress. It improves self-esteem and cognitive function and has even been known to have similar benefits as medication.

Playing a sport one to three times a week reduces psychological stress by over 30%, and those engaging more than three times a week can decrease their stress by almost 50%.

Show yourself some love and do something for yourself today.

Just as you cant drive your car on an empty tank, you cant function to your full capacity if your emotional tank is running low. Recreation can help to bridge the gap between just surviving and living life to the fullest.

