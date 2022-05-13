Simply Swirled offers a variety of frozen goodness

A frozen treat paradise, Simply Swirled is celebrating 10 years of serving the Cape Girardeau area.

The independent, locally owned business boasts a family-friendly atmosphere where customers can create their own dessert creations.

We offer choices that cater to so many different tastes, said Dawn Kirby, owner of Simply Swirled. We always have at least one sugar free option available, and we also have gluten- and dairy-free options.

Simply Swirled currently offers a selection of self-serve frozen yogurt, Italian ice, sorbet, hand-scooped ice cream, edible cookie dough and about 50 toppings and drizzles. With an endless amount of dessert combinations, you can create your perfect treat  and have fun while you do it.

We offer a kids night every Tuesday, and we have Disco Night the last hour of the night on Fridays, Kirby said.

With convenient indoor and outdoor seating and a party room available to rent, Simply Swirled is a great place for all to enjoy.