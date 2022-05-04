Thrivent provides personalized financial advice thats guided by clients faith and values

Since joining Thrivent in 2014, Jonathan Bremers clients in the Southeast Missouri area have raised more than $2 million and volunteered over 100,000 hours for local charities.

These numbers demonstrate the real difference we can make in our communities when we join together, Thrivent financial associate Jonathan Bremer said. Our clients passion for generosity is one of the great things about this organization.

With a passion for helping others, Bremer provides personalized financial guidance that brings together the clients personal faith and values with their financial goals.

Having clarity with their finances, Bremer said, helps Thrivent clients  enabling lives full of meaning and gratitude.

Bremer and Thrivent think of money as a tool rather than a goal. Backed by a company driven by a higher purpose, Bremers work at Thrivent has helped his clients make the most of all theyve been given.

In 2021, in order to accommodate a larger clientele and staff and to better serve their clients, Bremer moved his Thrivent practice from Jackson to a larger and more convenient location in Cape Girardeau.

Bremer and his team at Thrivent help people explore how to protect their financial future by investing with purpose, efficiently managing taxes, and transitioning savings to income in retirement.

Thrivent and its financial advisers and professionals do not provide legal, accounting or tax advice. Consult your attorney or tax professional for those services.

Thrivent is the marketing name for Thrivent Financial for Lutherans. Insurance products issued by Thrivent. Not available in all states. Securities and investment advisory services offered through Thrivent Investment Management Inc., a registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC, and a subsidiary of Thrivent. Licensed agent/producer of Thrivent. Registered representative of Thrivent Investment Management Inc. Advisory services available through investment adviser representatives only.Thrivent.com/disclosures. 4636961.1