define progress

Bryan Kiefer

Gym junkie, Boy Dad, Pharmacist, Business Owner

Jones Drug Store, Twin City Pharmacy, Chaffee Drug Store

Tell me about Jones Drug Store

The original owners of Jones Drug Store are believed to have opened on or around October 21st, 1871. For years it was unknown the exact day but we found a book/journal that quoted this day. We know it was 1871 but are not fully sure the exact day. Heiny Jones was the original owner. The family owned it until the 1960s. Gene Brockett opened our second location, Twin City Pharmacy in 1979 where it was run by Don Brown until he retired a few years ago. The story goes that Jones Drug had one of the first TV's in Jackson, Missouri. People from the town would come on Friday nights and watch the TV together at the store. Back in the day (1970s-1980s) they would fill 50-60 scripts a day. When I came on, we had to move the pharmacy back further into the store because we were growing and needed more space for people and products. Sometimes today we are doing 500-600 scripts a day.

What is something unique about Jones Drug?

Well, our customers are the best. We had a veteran come in the other day at our Marble Hill location (Twin City) and said, I just want you guys to know, I love you. 

Can you speak about your people?

Our employees care about our patients No one ever quits. In the last 10 years weve had 1 person leave and 1 retire. We consistently have a stack of resumes. We try to be festive and dress up for Halloween and other holidays. If you drive by Jones Drug around Christmas, we have the famous leg lamp in the window (from the movie: A Christmas Story). One year at our Twin City location I wore an American Flag onesie. *Said with a laugh* People came back to the pharmacy to take pictures. We always try to have a theme where everyone dresses up. We all like Halloween.

What does Progress mean to you?

Keeping up with the times and continuing to offer old school service. We try to compete with the big box stores and Amazon. We hope when people come to Jones or one of our other locations they feel like family. We laugh a lot and try to make sure people feel taken care of.

How do you hope your customers feel when visiting Jones?

I hope they come in and laugh with us. That they have a good time. I hope they know we care for them and I hope they feel and know we will come outside and help them. They dont have to come in. We will deliver their medications to their home or use Curbside pick up to make it easy.

Sandy Ladd

Servant heart, Lover of Community, Mother, Business Owner

Sandys Place

Tell me about Sandys Place

We started working at the airport with one of my friends (Sandys Place was formerly located in the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport). I took over the business in 2008. It was formerly called The Drop Zone but we turned it into Sandys Place.

We were there for 13 years until we opened this place. When we started out on Friday nights with our catfish nights, wed have around 1-2 servers. Now we have about 15 people on Friday nights to help serve tables. I could not do what we do without my team. Its a group effort and they all help make us successful. We look forward to seeing our customers who have been here since day one. Its fun to watch them grow and especially their families. Sometimes I think or even say, oh my gosh I remember when you were this young to our customers.

We open at 5:30 am and we will fry fish then, and we do. Workers from area businesses will still come and eat with us after they get off from the night shift.

What food can people expect when they come to visit?

Saturdays and Sundays fried chicken, fried pork chop, chicken and dumplings, and of course our catfish. All the vegetables. Mash potatoes, spinach, green beans, corn on the cob, slaw, and potato salad. We have a lot of vegetables. The buffet is awesome. Im Im proud of my buffet. *said sheepishly to convey humility*

What is something unique about your place?

We allow local small businesses to bring in candles, lip balm, and handmade allium planes which are made from old soda cans. I mean we have empty space so why not use it. Now we even have local honey!

What does Progress mean to you?

I feel like Ive got Progress. Ive made it. We started building our new place in 2019. But with covid we had to stop and then start again. At one point I remember wondering if God was asking us to stop or keep going. This is not a job for people who need to be at home a lot. You are married to this.

How do you want people to think or feel about your place?

Good food. Friendly service. Family atmosphere.

Anything else youd like to share?

The biggest thing for me is seeing people come in over and over again. I try to learn their names. I really appreciate getting to know them. My very first job was at a family diner in Jackson. I remember seeing how they knew their customers and thought, I want that too. It bothers me if somebody leaves and they werent happy. I want everyone to be happy.

Sue Nesler

Serial Learner, Yoga Instructor, Mom, Therapist, Business Owner

Yoga East

Tell me the story of Yoga East

My predecessor, Judy Grier, had the business before me but I have owned Yoga East for 4 years now. I am a certified Yoga Therapist. The only one in the region. We practice trauma-informed practices and we want everyone who comes here to feel safe and have the opportunity to manage more of themselves than they think they can. We hope they can become a little more self-aware. We aim to give them the tools they need to take care of themselves individually.

We try to take care of our community holistically. I am also a mental health therapist. We try to give people the ability to take care of our community in as many ways as we can through the holistic approach.

What is a Yoga Therapist?

To be one you need to be a part of the IAYT (the International Association of Yoga Therapists). I have been a member since 2008. You need to have a background in the medical field, or have a mental health certification. You also need to complete higher levels of Yoga Teaching. You need over 2000 hours of training to attain this type of certification.

How do you want people to feel during and after visiting Yoga East?

When they are here, I want them to feel they are safe. In a place of acceptance and comfort and a place where they can expand themselves.

When they leave?

Relaxation. I take relaxing very seriously. I hope they feel refreshed and have a sense of hope.

What does progress mean to you?

Progress is not always an upward trajectory. Progress is forward motion indeterminate of outside circumstances. It is not always bigger and better. There is a balance between quantity and quality. Moving in the right direction even if its only progress to the community and what I think about it doesnt matter. It's a daily evaluation process.