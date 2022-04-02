News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 4-3-22
O Lord, we praise you for you are the Alpha and the Omega, the Beginning and the End. Amen.
More to explore
Jackson aldermanic races wards 3 and 4There are two contested Board of Alderman races Tuesday in Jackson. Those elected will serve two-year terms. In Ward 3, incumbent Larry Cunningham is challenged by Mike Seabaugh. In Ward 4, incumbent Joe Bob Baker is opposed by Steven Lee. In wards...
Four-way race for two spots on Jackson school boardThere are four candidates running for two open spots Tuesday on the Jackson School Board, known officially as Reorganized School District R-2. Those elected will serve three-year terms. The candidates are Brian Thompson (incumbent), Paul Stoner...
Cape Roller Derby League skates back into actionThe Cape Girardeau Women's Roller Derby team was out of commission from March 2020 until January of this year because of COVID-19, but the team is rolling back into action. A roller derby match consists of jammers and blockers. Points are earned by...
Contested political races abound in Southeast Mo.Voters in the state will have an opportunity Tuesday to choose municipal and public school leaders and decide various tax and bond issues. In Cape Girardeau, a mayoral race leads the ballot. Incumbent Bob Fox is facing city council member Stacy...
Veterans group representative urges election law overhaul1Representatives of Veterans for Political Innovation encouraged support for a state elections law overhaul earlier this week in Cape Girardeau Eric Bronner, chief executive officer of the organization, spoke at length about the benefits of the...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 4/3/22City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of March 21 Financial affairs n...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 4/4/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of March 31 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for4-4-22Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall Presentations n Beautiful Business Property of the Month Communications/reports n City Council staff Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board applicants n Planning and Zoning...
Three vie for seat on Cape Girardeau School Board1An incumbent faces two challengers for a seat on the Cape Girardeau School Board. Matt Welker, incumbent, will square off against Veronica Langston and Marcia "Lynn" Ware. Ware is a former board member. She worked for Cape Girardeau Police...
Three Cape Girardeau City Council seats up for grabs in Tuesday's electionCape Girardeau voters in wards 1, 2 and 6 will decide who represents them on the City Council. In Ward 1, incumbent Daniel Presson will face Deborah Young. Ward 1 encompasses the northeast portion of the city. In Ward 2, incumbent Shelly Moore was...
Two challengers face incumbent for Cape Girardeau County health board seat2Two challengers will face an incumbent Tuesday for a seat on Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center's Board of Trustees. Philip Taylor is a member of the board, and he will face Nancy Johnson and William Lewis. The trio answered several...
Cape Girardeau County voters to decide school, Delta racesPatrons of several Cape Girardeau County school districts and voters in Delta will have votes to cast Tuesday. n Nell Holcomb: vying for two three-year seats on the board are Rachel Rickey, Dawn Haupt and Chad Fisher. n Oak Ridge: vying for two...
Jason Smith says no on troops, yes on Ukraine aid15Count U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-8th District) among those in full support of Ukrainian resistance to Russia's invasion, now in its second month, but the congressman from Salem, Missouri, does not favor America military intervention in the...
'Georgia, Georgia' showing brings discussionPanelists at Wednesday's screening of "Georgia, Georgia" at Southeast Missouri State University's Rose Theater discuss the film. They are, from left, Joel Rhodes, professor in the Department of History; Roxanne Wellington, associate professor in...
Tax levy increase would improve fire protection in Scott County Rural Fire Protection DistrictBLODGETT, Mo. -- Voters in the Scott County Rural Fire Protection District are being asked on the April 5 ballot to pass a tax levy increase to secure a much-needed new fire station, storm sirens for the area and equipment upgrades. The proposed...
Sikeston voters to decide fireworks issueSIKESTON, Mo. -- Sikeston residents will finally end the debate on whether the shooting of fireworks should be allowed in the city limits when they go to the polls Tuesday. For years and years, as the Fourth of July nears, Sikeston residents and...
Scott County voters to decide on tax, bond, school board seatsScott County voters will consider several school board candidates, school district bond issues and municipal issues in Tuesday's general election. In addition to Scott County Fire Protection District's tax proposal and the City of Sikeston's...
Perry County voters to decide hospital, other positionsVoters in Perry County, Missouri, will decide county, municipal and school board races in Tuesday's voting. In recent months, the appointed and elected boards of Perry County Memorial Hospital have been on the front line of an ongoing discussion...
OTC announces open house in Cape GirardeauOld Town Cape's annual Downtown Commercial Property Open House is from 5 to 7 p.m. April 28 -- a week later than originally scheduled. OTC's Economic Vitality Committee will host the event, showcasing a number of vacant buildings within Cape...
NB I-55 in Cape County reduced for bridge maintenanceNB I-55 in Cape Girardeau County reduced for bridge maintenance Northbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County -- between mile marker 111 and mile marker 117 near Old Appleton -- will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as...
Local News 3/31/22Road fatalities up in Southeast Missouri12Troop E of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 17 fatalities in the 13-county MSHP Southeast Missouri region so far in 2022, a 41% increase from 12 deaths in the same period in 2021. Five of the 17 casualties accounted for through Tuesday's...
Local News 3/31/22School board Q&A: Four vying for 2 spots on Sikeston School BoardSIKESTON, Mo. When voters in the Sikeston School District step up to the polls Tuesday, they will choose two of four candidates to serve three-year terms on their local school board. To help voters with their decisions, the Standard Democrat has...
Most read 3/30/22J.J. Williamson dies, first Black Cape Girardeau City Council member2The first Black member of Cape Girardeau City Council -- representing the municipality's northeast section -- James "J.J." Williamson, died March 23 in St. Peters, Missouri, at the age of 70. Williamson, a Sikeston, Missouri, native, was sworn in as...
Most read 3/30/22Bollinger County teacher charged with alleged sex crimes involving studentAn elementary school teacher in Bollinger County has been charged with a felony involving sexual contact with a student. Missouri court records indicate Rachel Baker of Glen Allen, Missouri, listed as an elementary teacher on the Woodland School...
Most read 3/29/22Cape mayoral candidates mostly agree at debate28Cape Girardeau mayoral candidates squared off in a debate Monday night, with the election a week away. Incumbent Bob Fox and Ward 6 City Council member Stacy Kinder participated in the hourlong event, hosted by Cape Girardeau Public Library and...
Oran woman killed in Cape County crashAn Oran, Missouri, woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash Thursday in Cape Girardeau County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred at 9:51 p.m. on Route AB, 1 mile east of Dutchtown, as the eastbound vehicle. ...
Two face charges for stealing trailer loads of property4BENTON, Mo. Trailer loads of stolen property have been recovered, and two Stoddard County residents have been arrested and charged following a multijurisdictional investigation in Scott County. Mitchell Kennard, 37, and Lindsey Huckstep, 39, of...
PB teacher placed on administrative leave after alleged misconductThe Poplar Bluff (Missouri) School District reported Friday it is cooperating with law enforcement following allegations of misconduct involving an employee. The allegations relate to a "breach of board policy regarding the professional conduct" of...
Most read 3/26/22Cape's Rob Pensel, lauded for bringing children 'the magic of Christmas,' dies3After a 36-year career as a maintenance electrician, Cape Girardeau's Rob Pensel turned his attention in retirement to playing Santa Claus, leaving an indelible mark among children whose lives he touched. Pensel, 66, died at home on Tuesday. The...