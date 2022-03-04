News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 3-4-22
O Lord God, we praise you, for your name is a strong tower. Amen.
Scott and Lisa Blank win Hutson award at Old Town Cape dinnerThe co-owners of Bi-State Oil Company, Scott and Lisa Blank, won the 2021 Charles L. Hutson Visionary Award, presented at Old Town Cape's (OTC) annual dinner Thursday at Century Casino. The event theme was "Revitalization: It's Not Trivial." The...
Cost of damage to Center Junction unkown until repairs are completedRepairs are underway at the newly-finished Center Junction, which is between Cape Giardeau and Jackson, after a multivehicle crash damaged a barrier on an Interstate 55 overpass. A crash on Feb. 23 resulted in damage to a barrier on the west side of...
Perryville promotes itself as film-friendly with new websitePERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Officials in Perryville, Missouri, are hitching their economic development wagon to film production, with one film already scheduled for next year. Thomas Smugala, writer and director of "The Spring," which will be filmed in the...
Marble Hill fire chief describes city's hydrant system inadequateMARBLE HILL, Mo. Using a color-coded map of the city of Marble Hill, Woodland Fire Protection District Chief Calvin Troxell showed the Marble Hill Board of Aldermen how inadequate the city's hydrant system has become over the years. Troxell told...
Marble Hill city alderman resignsMARBLE HILL, M0. Ward 1 Alderman Roger Burr resigned his position during a closed session Monday night during a meeting of the Marble Hill Board of Aldermen. Mayor Trey Wiginton announced Burr's resignation following the closed session after the...
Cape: Stats show drop in gunplay during 20218Shooting incidents in Cape Girardeau dropped by more than 100 incidents last year. Cape Girardeau police responded to 397 confirmed reports of shots fired in 2021, down from 526 confirmed reports in 2020, according to data provided by Cape Girardeau...
Ukrainian students at SEMO remain close to homeland1Its a funny thing about being away from home, the body might wander but the heart has a tendency to stick around. As combat in Ukraine intensifies, so do international sanctions, Russian President Vladamir Putins efforts to conquer key cities and...
SEMPO gathering survey data for upcoming electric vehicle readiness plan1General Motors, the world's No. 2 automaker, has announced it wants an "all-electric future," according to reporting by Entrepreneur magazine. Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO), this region's transportation policymaking group,...
Cape Girardeau leaf collection program to end on time despite several delaysIf you've been waiting for your leaves to get picked up, Cape Girardeau Public Works Department is on it's way. From snow to equipment damage, several factors led to delays in the city's annual leaf-collection program, according to the city's street...
Jackson Middle School principal selected for administrative roleOn Tuesday, the Jackson School Board approved Janelle Pope to become the district's associate superintendent of secondary education and human resources. Pope takes the place of Matt Lacy, who will transition to assistant superintendent of finance...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 3/3/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of Feb. 28 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
Former Cape Chamber chief Mehner named to new SEMO post11John Mehner, the former longtime president and chief executive officer of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, has been named following a national search to an administrative position at Southeast Missouri State University. Mehner is...
Presiding Judge lifts masks order for 32nd Judicial Court1Following Friday's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announcement easing mask guidelines in the U.S., the 32nd Judicial Court on Monday officially dropped its Aug. 2 mask mandate. "Effectively immediately, Administrative Order...
State road fatalities down from 2021 so far, lack of seat belts still a factor2Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety (MCRS) reports 100 fatalities on roadways in the state through Feb. 20, a preliminary figure representing a nearly 26.7% year-over-year decline from 2021. In the 25-county Missouri Department of Transportation...
First Call for Help reveals updated websiteFirst Call for Help, partner of United Way, released its updated, user-friendly website Tuesday. The mission of First Call for Help is "to enhance the Southeast Missouri Community's capacity to connect people in need with the appropriate resources...
SEMO's River Campus experiences rise in ticket sales from 'Cinderella'Southeast Missouri State Univeristy's production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella" boasted ticket sales the school has not experienced since the 2014-2015 production of "The King and I." Ticket sales at SEMO's River Campus have continued to...
Mercy makes case for Perry County Memorial partnershipPERRYVILLE, Mo. Officials with Mercy health care system made their case Monday night to partner with Perry County Memorial Hospital. Dozens of area residents attended the community forum in Perryville to listen to Mercy's proposal, which focused...
Retired Southeast Missouri State University prof a frequent Ukraine visitorRobert Gifford has visited Earth's most contentious spot, Ukraine, 17 times in the past 30 years on self-funded trips. Gifford, who is retired in 2004 as a music faculty member at Southeast Missouri State University, got started going to the...
The device churches, businesses and organizations should have that could save your lifeIt can happen anytime, anyplace, to anyone at any age: sudden cardiac arrest. It is one of the leading causes of death in the U.S. More than 350,000 people will suffer from cardiac arrest this year. In most cases, the event does not happen in a...
Cape Girardeau County EMA to suspend COVID briefings8For two full years, Cape Girardeau County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) has been hosting regularly scheduled Zoom calls to coordinate pandemic response by the county, Southeast Missouri State University and the cities of Cape Girardeau and...
Cape School District extends athletic support to Trinity Lutheran through cooperative sponsorship21Competing in the sport of their passion may not always be an option for students of Trinity Lutheran School in Cape Girardeau. A recent proposal with Cape Girardeau School District aims to remedy that. With a unanimous vote Monday, the Cape...
Vargas announces Houck renovation delay; SEMO Board of Governors approves new meal plan7The renovations of Houck Field have hit a road block. On Friday, Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas updated the Board of Governors on the renovation of Houck Stadium's south grandstand. Destruction began in early December...
18th annual Cape First Church Ladies event hosts Tebow for tea2Femininity and faith were celebrated through song and speech at Cape First Church's 18th annual Ladies Tea Party on Friday. Guest speaker Pam Tebow, missionary in the Bob Tebow Evangelistic Association and mother of former NFL player Tim Tebow,...
Downtown luxury condos with a river view coming to Cape Girardeau10Mike Peters, owner of SEMO Development Co., moved to downtown Cape Girardeau and fell in love with life along the river. The developer, a Jackson High School graduate, is currently building high-end, luxury finished condos along North Main Street to...
Two wounded Sunday in Cape County shootingA Sunday morning shooting left two people wounded, according to Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office. The shooting occurred on Estate Drive, and authorities said the two injured were taken to a local hospital. No further details were released, but...
CDC releases county-by-county COVID levels, Cape Girardeau and Scott low risk1Cape Girardeau and Scott counties were classified Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as low-risk counties, according to a new resource at www.cdc.gov called the COVID-19 County Check. Every county in the U.S. has been...
Photo Gallery 2/28/2218th Annual Cape First Ladies Event hosts Tebow for TeaOn Feb. 25, Cape First held its 18th Annual Ladies Tea Party event at the church's Silver Springs location. The event included food and tea, music performance by singer/songwriter Stephanie Haavik and a speech from Pam Tebow.
Most read 2/26/22Center Junction overpass damaged by icy wreck3A multivehicle crash damaged the southbound overpass at Center Junction on Wednesday night. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police, two tractor-trailers wrecked around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday after one vehicle slid on a patch of ice. A...
Most read 2/26/22Russia seeks to quash critics of invasion, project strength1MOSCOW -- Protests against Russia's invasion of Ukraine resumed in Moscow, St. Petersburg and other cities on Friday, even as authorities sought to push back against the spreading antiwar sentiment and project an image of strength and...
Most read 2/25/22What do you want in a marina? City of Cape hosts open house for input on marina project27Could Cape Girardeau sustain a marina? If so, where? What amenities should the marina include? These are all questions City of Cape Girardeau leaders and staff from Klingner & Associates have, and they want the public's help in answering them. City...