Business Briefs
Search process for next Cape chamber leader in late stages
On March 1, the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors is expected to select a successor to John Mehner, who retired last year after 28 years as chamber president and CEO.
The chamber used the executive search firm Waverly Partners to deliver the names of a half-dozen candidates who all were interviewed via Zoom over the Christmas holidays. The local seven-person search committee narrowed the six to a smaller set of finalists who visited Cape Girardeau this month for in-person interviews and meet-and-greet sessions with the chamber board, chamber staff and community leaders, according to search team chairman Aaron Panton of The Bank of Missouri.
Other search team members, in addition to Panton, are Carlos Vargas, president of Southeast Missouri State University; Angie Umfleet, CEO of Arnold Insurance; Maria Sudak, vice president and COO of SoutheastHEALTH; Jeff Maurer, president and CEO of Mayson Capital Partners; Jeff Glenn, CEO of GlennView Strategies; and Cliff Brooks, CFO of Schaefers Electrical Enclosures.
Jackson chamber recognizes community leaders at annual banquet
The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce recognized several community leaders during the organizations annual banquet Jan. 14 at the Jackson Civic Center.
Receiving the lifetime achievement award, otherwise known as the R.A. Fulenwider Award, was John N. Thompson of First Midwest Bank. Other winners:
FOX23s April Creech won the Sam Roethemeyer Ambassador of the Year Award.
Marybeth Williams Educator of the Year Award went to Kyle Mabuce of the Jackson School District.
Alliance Banks Shelly Wessell Kaiser took home the Womens Impact Network (WIN) Woman of the Year Award.
Midwest Sterilization received Business of the Year honors.
Small Business of the Year was Seabaugh Appraisal and Consulting.
New Cape VA clinic to open
Cape Girardeaus new 45,000-square-foot Department of Veteran Affairs Medical Center, 711 S. Mount Auburn Road, is expecting to see its first patients Feb. 28.
The current community-based outpatient clinic at 3051 William St. will close Feb. 24-25 in anticipation of the move.
The 30 current employees of the Cape Girardeau clinic will move to the new center and an estimated 100 additional employees are expected to be added.
Cape County farm to receive federal grant
Bangert Family Farmstead, 448 County Road 638 in Cape Girardeau County, has been notified it will receive a $36,000 Value Added Producer Grant (VAPG) from the U.S. Department of Agricultures Rural Development program.
The USDA, in a Feb. 2 announcement, said the money will be used to evaluate the feasibility of processing and marketing packaged poultry derived from [Bangerts] diversified family farm in Cape Girardeau.
The grant to Bangert is part of a more than $34 million package distributed among 25 projects in the Show Me State.
Esports gaming center coming to Cape Girardeau
The group Relentless Contenders announced plans to open a 2,500- to 3,000-square-foot gaming center in Cape Girardeau by July to capture the increased popularity of electronic sports (esports) among younger people. Company principals include Jim Riley of Red Letter Communications; Michael Williams of Sixty West; James Stapleton and Chris Carnell of Codefi; Glenn Campbell, co-founder of Hat World-Lids; and John Truitt, who is Relentless Contenders CEO. No specific site has been identified by presstime for the center.
Missouri considered a top-10 state for high-dollar IT jobs
Missouri ranks sixth in the nation when it comes to highest paid information technology (IT) positions, according to stacker.com.
The Show Me States average annual salary for IT is $57,265, while the average hourly wage comes in at $27.53.
Experts in cloud computing and data management are in particularly high demand in Missouri, according to the Stacker report, released in February. Many of the states with the highest-paid IT specialists are those with lower costs of living.
Data compiled from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics were used in the rankings.
Nationally, BLS said there are nearly 826,000 people employed in the IT-specific workforce.
The highest paid IT workers, BLS data reveal, live in Ohio.
OSHA withdraws
vaccination rule
Following a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court, the U.S. Department of Labors Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) announced Jan. 26 it had withdrawn its vaccination and testing emergency mandate originally issued Nov. 5.
The now-withdrawn requirement applied to American employers with 100 or more employees as a protection from workplace exposure to COVID-19.
OSHA said while it is pulling the enforceable rule, it will continue to encourage U.S. workers to receive inoculations against the coronavirus.
Old Town Cape to hold annual dinner
Old Town Cape, the downtown Cape Girardeau revitalization organization, will hold its annual dinner March 3 at the Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center.
Eleven award winners will be recognized in seven award categories: the Charles L. Hutson Visionary Award, the Old Town Cape Preservation of Heritage Award, the John Boardman Excellence in Historic Preservation Award, the Business Excellence Award, the Resiliency Award, the Excellence in Preservation Award and Old Town Capes Volunteer of the Year.
Food Bank expands to Cape Girardeau County
Southeast Missouri Food Bank has purchased a building in Jackson and will expand its operations to Cape Girardeau County by mid-summer. The not-for-profits 72,000-square-foot headquarters and warehouse will remain in Scott County.
SEMO Food Bank, which has a service area of 16 counties, has acquired the 18,500-square-foot building at 4536 E. Jackson Blvd., formerly occupied by Sappington Pro Outdoor.
Cape Girardeau County tax revenue off to a strong 2022 start
General sales tax receipts were the strongest in January in five years with $682,787.17 raised, according to figures released by the office of Cape Girardeau County Treasurer Roger Hudson.
The revenue was 11.4% higher than the same month one year ago and constituted the highest amount received in January since the $691,765.74 raised in 2017.
Social Security COLA increase takes effect
The 2022 cost of living (COLA) increase for Social Security, 5.9%, became effective Jan. 12 as new benefit checks arrived for millions of recipients.
Checks will be an estimated $92 higher with the average payment rising from $1,565 to $1,657 per month.
Married couples collecting benefits will see an average monthly increase of $154, with disabled beneficiaries expected to see their checks rise from $1,252 to $1,358.
Nurses, truck drivers
needed most in Missouri
Missouri Economic Research and Information Center is reporting data showing registered nurses and tractor-trailer truck drivers were the occupations with the most new job openings in the Show Me State in December.
Additionally, the Missouri Hospital Association has announced a tool at missourihealthcareers.com to help potential job seekers interested in working in patient care or in administration.
Farm supply store to open during first quarter in Cape
Rural King remains on track for its planned grand opening March 26 in Cape Girardeau.
Mattoon, Illinois-based Rural King, founded in 1960, has 125 locations in 13 states and will boast four outlets in Missouri after the Cape Girardeau opening.
The store will feature livestock supplies, clothing, hardware and compact tractors from 19 to 55 horsepower at select locations.
Local company and Wreaths Across America
Buchheit Logistics, in conjunction with Buchheit Family Foundation, announced it donated the transportation of two truckloads of wreaths for Decembers Wreaths Across America commemoration. It is the seventh consecutive year for Buchheits participation.
Wreaths Across America, a not-for-profit organization, was founded in 2007 and honors the memories of deceased veterans using wreaths placed on cemetery headstones. Wreath laying ceremonies are held at cemeteries across the U.S., including Arlington National Cemetery, on Dec. 18 each year.
Buchheit Retail operates eight stores, including outlets in Jackson and Perryville.
Ag specialty firm moving north to Cape Girardeau County
AgXplore, a plant nutrition company, plans to move its headquarters to Jackson by the end of February.
The company has been based in Parma, Missouri, in New Madrid County, since its founding in 1999.
The firm is currently remodeling the former KCOE-ISOM offices at 2842 Sappington Drive to house initially eight to 10 employees.
Beloved antique mall closes
St. Mary Antique Mall in Ste. Genevieve County, Missouri, a longtime regional destination for antique shoppers and dealers in the Mississippi River hamlet of 400 people, has permanently closed, according to the malls Dec. 27 Facebook post.
The mall, located at 777 7th St. along the Great River Road was heavily damaged by an Oct. 24 tornado that ripped off the buildings roof, scattering debris for a wide area.
Show Me State is 29th most charitable in the U.S.
Missouri is the 29th most charitable state overall in the U.S., ranking 20th in terms of financial giving and 32nd in terms of volunteering and service, according to WalletHub.
Americas most philanthropic state, according to 19 key indicators of charitable behavior, is Utah, with New Mexico ranking last at 50th.
The data is from 2020, the most recent year available.
The latest World Giving Index shows the United States has dropped to 19th place among the most generous countries after years at the top of the list.
U.S. donors still gave more than $471 billion to charity in 2020, with 69% of the funds coming directly from individuals, according to the National Philanthropic Trust.
Southeast Missourians Lucas Presson elected to MPA Board of Directors
Southeast Missourian assistant publisher Lucas Presson has been elected to the Missouri Press Association (MPA) Board of Directors. His election to a one-year term took place during the 155th annual MPA Convention on Sept. 24 in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.
Presson, who also serves as publisher of B Magazine, has been with Rust Communications since 2010. He holds an undergraduate degree in communications studies and a graduate degree in business administration (MBA) from Southeast Missouri State University. His term on the board began Jan. 1.
Amerens electric, gas rates to rise
The Missouri Public Service Commission gave the green light Dec. 20 to allow Ameren Missouri to increase annual electric revenue by approximately $220 million effective for service rendered on and after Feb. 28. The utility regulatory body cut Amerens request from $299 million. It is the first general electric rate hike for the utility since March 2017.
The state PSC also gave its permission for annual natural gas revenue to increase approximately $5 million, also on Feb. 28. Ameren Missouri sought a $9.4 million increase. The last natural gas rate hike was in January 2011.
Ameren Missouri serves 1.28 million electric customers and approximately 132,350 natural gas customers in the state.
Ribbon-cutting held for new pet shelter in Cape Girardeau
Southeast Missouri Pets, formerly known as the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, held a ribbon-cutting Jan. 13 for its new $3.7 million, 12,000-square-foot adoption and humane education center.
The shelter, nearly five times the size of its former shelter, which will continue to be used as an intake center for new animals, is located at 180 Weston St., with Penzel Construction of Jackson as general contractor.
A consortium of five local banks, led by First Missouri State Bank, provided the financing.
Capes KGKS undergoes format change
KGKS-FM 93.9 The River, a classic hits radio station, got a new identity Dec. 26.
The station, part of the River Radio chain in Cape Girardeau, kept its call letters and its frequency but is now known as Mike FM.
Retail development built on Cape Girardeaus Mount Auburn Road
Cape West Square, a planned retail center constructed at 440 S. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau, has an anticipated completion date in March, according to Mayson Capital Partners.
Mayson seeks a maximum of eight tenants but the number of lessees will depend on how much space a tenant needs.
Overall, Cape West Square will have more than 10,000-square-feet of retail space.
RV store to open by summer in northern Scott County
Camping World announced Dec. 9 it will build a 33,000-square-foot SuperCenter in Scott County off Nash Road near the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, with an expected opening in the summer.
Camping World Holdings, headquartered in the northern Chicago suburb of Lincolnshire, Illinois, said it is the nations largest retailer of recreational vehicles.
The company, which already has four facilities in Missouri Columbia, Kansas City, Springfield and St. Louis did not state in its official news release how many people will be employed at its new location.
Wallingford, Parson tout Missouri tax 'competitiveness'Washington, D.C.-based Tax Foundation, a fiscally conservative think tank critical of tax increases and high taxation, ranks Missouri 10th in the nation in terms of attractive taxation rates for new businesses in a new report. "Missouri is notable...
-
Jackson to join self-insured cancer pool for firefightersThere are eminent dangers associated with being a firefighter that seemingly are so obvious they barely need mentioning. Jackson Fire Chief Jason Mouser told municipal aldermen Monday one threat may not be generally known, however. "There are 14...
-
'Works of Women' event to be held later this month at Oliver Flag HouseThe Kellerman Foundation is celebrating Women's History Month by showcasing the work of women from the area. Lavetta Rhinehart's bronze sculpture of Marie Oliver, designer of the Missouri state flag, will be unveiled at the "Works of Women" event to...
-
Foundation breathes new life into historic Cape Girardeau homeWhere most people saw a dilapidated building, members of the James Reynolds House Foundation saw potential. Before 2019, the James Reynolds House, at 623 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau, was in the worst condition it had ever endured in its more than...
-
Bollinger Co. native in Poland helping Ukrainian refugeesBollinger County native Dan Upchurch, a Banner Press columnist who has been sending columns from Ukraine for the last several years, is safe and living in Poland, according to his son, Bobby. Dan Upchurch and his wife, Lori, have been serving as...
-
Route HH in Scott County closed for culvert replacementRoute HH in Scott County and U.S. 61 and Ingram Road in Sikeston, Missouri, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 21, a MoDOT news...
-
Little St. Louis arch becomes gateway to Cape downtown4Melanie Reichert, art and design student at Southeast Missouri State University, constructed her own interpretation of the St. Louis Gateway Arch, which stands more than 11 feet tall, the tallest sculpture ever created by a SEMO student. The project...
-
City plans project to improve drainage near Broadway and Penny Avenue6On Monday, Cape Girardeau City Council approved an agreement with a contractor to carry out various stormwater drainage and sewer improvements near the intersection of Broadway and Penny Avenue. Crews will replace existing storm sewer piping and...
-
Perry County Memorial forum follows familiar themesPERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Monday night's Perry County Memorial Hospital forum followed a similar pattern to other forums on the future of the Perryville hospital, with contentious questioning and familiar themes. The forum was the third on the hospital's...
-
Third Jackson roundabout one big step closer to reality2Amid some expressions of reluctance, Jackson's Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Monday to enter into a revised cost-share arrangement with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) to build a roundabout at the intersection of U.S. 61...
-
Route KK overpass reduced for bridge workThe Route KK overpass over Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County at County Road 408 and County Road 508 will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make repairs to the bridge. According to a MoDOT news release, the on...
-
Perry County Memorial officials address concerns about potential partnership1PERRYVILLE, Mo. Familiar factions attended Monday night's community forum to discuss the future of Perry County Memorial Hospital, but a large contingent of hospital employees tilted the room to a more pro-hospital perspective than at other recent...
-
Capaha Park pond to be dredged after yearslong delay6For the first time in decades, significant upgrades are on the way for the pond in Capaha Park. Cape Girardeau City Council approved an agreement with a Perryville, Missouri-based contractor Monday night to dredge the pond -- an action that's been...
-
Recalling the deadly 1949 Cape tornado amid reminders to take precautionsStephen N. Limbaugh Sr., the distinguished jurist who spent a quarter-century on the federal bench, said Monday he has a clear memory of the aftermath of a tornado that badly damaged the Cape Girardeau home of his parents nearly 73 years ago. "The...
-
Jackson 13-year-old named co-chair of Homers for HealthJackson's Jimmy Williams, champion junior golfer and heart transplant recipient, has been named the 2022 Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital's Homers for Health co-chair. Jimmy has been an avid golfer since he first began playing with his dad at...
-
Change in website address in effort to boost Cape Girardeau County turnout5Kara Clark Summers, Cape Girardeau County clerk and election authority since 2007, told the county's Republican Women's Club on Friday a subtle alteration has been made in the way residents can access election information. "We changed our website...
-
Cape Council appoints Young as city attorneyCape Girardeau has a new attorney. With a unanimous vote, Cape Girardeau City Council appointed Greg Young to city attorney Monday night. Young's appointment follows the retirement of Eric Cunningham. The former city attorney retired in December...
-
Schnucks lifts remaining mask restrictionsFacemasks for customers, teammates and vendors are no longer required at any of Schnucks 111 locations, including 19 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. The St. Louis-based grocery retailer said Sunday it had lifted its remaining restrictions because...
-
'Guns out' search warrant yields arrests in Cape County4Locals driving near the housing community at Cedar Hills Lane were warned away by police Friday morning. The situation unfolded as law enforcement officers from multiple jurisdictions, including Cape Girardeau County and Alton, Illinois, served a...
-
Codefi's Stapleton A Q&A on the future of work6James Stapleton, co-founder of Cape Girardeau-headquarted Codefi, the co-working space and technology incubator focused on economic growth, agreed to answer a few questions from the Southeast Missourian about what he sees as the future of work ...
-
Local News 3/7/22City of Jackson bridge projects move forwardTwo bridges will be built over Hubble Creek low-water crossings in Cape Girardeau County's seat city this year. The first, Hubble Ford Bridge replacement between Cascade Drive and Parkview Street, is in its early stages. Putz Construction of...
-
Local News 3/7/22Author Strobel speaks on 'God's grace' in his life, others' at La Croix"A Case For Christ" author Lee Strobel spoke at La Croix Church over the weekend to kick off the church's new sermon series "A Grace That Bleeds." "I want to share this message of hope and grace, far and wide," Strobel said during his presentation...
-
ALDI taking steps toward Jackson location2ALDI has sent structural plans and has begun the permitting process with the City of Jackson toward the future build of a 21,682-square-foot grocery store at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd., sources with both the city and Cape Girardeau County have...
-
Zoi's Gyros Corner in Cape Girardeau closing3Zoi's Gyros Corner, 1865 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, will close later this month after 28 years in business. Owner Zoi Mousadakos made the announcement in a Facebook post Sunday addressed to what the proprietor called "loyal" patrons. "It is with...
-
Most read 3/5/22Soaring gasoline prices causing lines at local pumps43The cost of gas locally and nationally has jumped sharply in the past week, and area service stations are witnessing customers lining up to top off their tanks before prices leap again. n Cape Girardeau: gas was selling Friday in a range of $3.24 to...
-
Most read 3/4/22Cost of damage to Center Junction unknown until repairs are completed3Repairs are underway at the newly-finished Center Junction, which is between Cape Giardeau and Jackson, after a multivehicle crash damaged a barrier on an Interstate 55 overpass. A crash on Feb. 23 resulted in damage to a barrier on the west side of...
-
Most read 3/4/22Scott and Lisa Blank win Hutson award at Old Town Cape dinner2The co-owners of Bi-State Oil Company, Scott and Lisa Blank, won the 2021 Charles L. Hutson Visionary Award, presented at Old Town Cape's (OTC) annual dinner Thursday at Century Casino. The event theme was "Revitalization: It's Not Trivial." The...
-
Most read 3/2/22Former Cape Chamber chief Mehner named to new SEMO post12John Mehner, the former longtime president and chief executive officer of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, has been named following a national search to an administrative position at Southeast Missouri State University. Mehner is...