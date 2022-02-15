Age Spots: Looking for Help Online  Or Not

Everything is online now. You can order food and medicine, look up recipes and how-to videos, and even video-chat with far-away family members on a computer or your phone. Having the world readily available is a huge help if you know where to go.

Many government programs encourage clients to do things online. Social Security, for instance, allows you to set up an online account. Setting up an account with Social Security is easy, fast and most importantly, secure. To set up your account, just go to www.SocialSecurity.gov/myaccount, choose Create an Account and follow the directions. You will need to know your Social Security number, have a valid US mailing address and have an email address. There are security questions you must answer, and a security code will be sent to you. You will need to select a username and password. Once you have established your account, you will be able to do the following and more:

 Apply for retirement benefits

 Apply for disability benefits

 Review your earnings history

 Estimate your retirement benefits

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

 Apply for Medicare

You can always call Social Security at 1 (800) 772-1213 if you do not or cannot access services online.

Medicare also encourages beneficiaries to set up an online account, or you can call 1 (800) 633-4227. The process is similar to the Social Security process. Just go to medicare.gov, and select the Log in/Create Account button. You will need your Medicare number and date it went into effect, name, address, phone number and date of birth. You will then select a username and password. Make sure you keep these in a safe location. With a Medicare online account, you can:

 Check your Medicare Summary Notices (MSN) as soon as they

are posted

 Check your premium information

 Print a new Medicare card

 Check your Medicare Part B deductible status

 See your Medicare Part D drug plan information and more.

Locally, there are places to get help that can be accessed online for those who want that access, or by phone for those who do not want to do everything on the computer.

First Call for Help (FCFH) was established in Cape Girardeau in 1997 as a helpline and online database to assist anyone in need to locate resources in Cape Girardeau, Scott, Stoddard, Bollinger and Perry Counties. The helpline is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be reached at (573) 334-HELP  or (573) 334-4357  or toll-free at 1 (866) 914-4357. A caring and friendly person who truly wants to help the caller answers every call. They will ask some questions to determine what the needs are and how to best get the needs met. First Call for Help offers information and referral to community resources and information about the paperwork and eligibility requirements programs have. Case assistance help is also available to help callers who need extra help accessing assistance. They do not just give you a number and stop for the day; they really try to find helpful services.

FCFH also works directly with providers to help get clients additional services they need. If you would rather access these services online, that is possible, also; the website is firstcallforhelpsemo.org. If you are outside the service area, you can call 211; they offer similar services, providing information and referral services to appropriate help services.

As you are exploring all of these exciting online services, just remember to take precautions, as always. Double-check the website address, and if it looks suspicious, do not proceed. Medicare and Social Security both have a .gov address; make sure you are in the right place.

As always, if you need assistance, please call Aging Matters at 1 (800) 392-8771, because Aging Matters.