5 membership benefits to take advantage of in 2022

1. Job postings

One of the most significant ways to make a difference in your business is hiring the right people. Job postings on the Cape Chambers website received more than 5,000 views in 2021. Once your job is listed, your posting is viewable to job seekers on CapeChamber.com and is shared with more than 1,500 Cape Chamber members in the weekly newsletter.

2. Member directory

Join the B Magazine newsletter The weekly newsletter focused on the business of Southeast Missouri.

Cape Chamber members were viewed in searches on the Online Member Directory over 280,000 times in 2021. One of the easiest ways you can level up the ROI on your Chamber membership is by updating your information listed in the Member Directory.

3. Networking opportunities

As a busy business owner who wears many hats, you might not prioritize the chance to mingle at First Friday Coffee or get to know other business professionals at Speed Networking. However, experts say that expanding your professional network can be one of the most important things you can do for your business. The Cape Chamber regularly offers events to grow your professional network. Check out the calendar of events and pick one to try!

4. Committee involvement

The Cape Chamber provides many opportunities for you have a positive influence on the community you serve. A few committees that are actively seeking members include: Chamber Ambassadors, Government and Public Policy, and Transportation. Consider attending a meeting to see if its a fit for you!

5. Ribbon cutting

Do you have something exciting planned for your business in 2022? At the Cape Chamber, we are happy to help you coordinate a Ribbon Cutting or Groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate. In fact, its one of our favorite things to do! In 2021, we celebrated 49 ribbon cuttings and groundbreakings.