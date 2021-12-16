3 steps to prevent arthritis

Do you know there are three steps to preventing degenerative arthritis? First, let me define arthritis: Arthritis is inflammation of a joint. Arth- stands for joint; -itis stands for inflammation.

Inflammation of a joint can occur in two ways. The first is from injury or a traumatic event; when this happens, the joint immediately is damaged and will develop arthritis. However, the more common way is that a joint ceases to function properly from constant wear and tear.

Arthritis can turn into degenerative arthritis. Degenerative arthritis is when a joint progresses from normal to degenerative when the bones start growing together. This is a body's natural reaction to repeated damage. If the joint is repeatedly damaged, then it says, "It's not working right, it shouldn't be used, and attempts to fuse it together. That is a major problem. This is surgical.

Once you have a surgery, there is no going back. We're not saying surgeries are necessarily bad. We're just saying if you can prevent it, wouldn't you want to try to prevent it?

There are the three ways to prevent degenerative arthritis. The first is through proper joint movement. If the joint is working properly, it will not degenerate and create arthritis.

The second way is to have proper muscle and tissue balance around the joint. If all the muscles and tissues around the joint are not in balance, the joint cannot work properly, forcing it to move improperly, which then creates arthritis. Over a long period, you will develop degenerative arthritis.

The third way is good nutrition. Nutrition and hydration go hand in hand. If you're dehydrated, your joints cannot have the proper amount of fluid in the actual capsule. Joints are a hydration-based unit. Without water, there's no blood supply inside the joint. You must have the right amount of fluid.

To recap, movement prevents arthritis, as does proper muscle balance and tissue balance around the joint, and proper nutrition/hydration. Take care of yourself by living in a way that promotes these preventive techniques so you can avoid arthritis and surgery.