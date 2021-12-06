Christmas Guitar Concert

On Saturday, December 18th at 2pm, Patrick Rafferty and select students will present a free concert of Christmas Guitar Music at Emanuel United Church of Christ in Jackson (304 East Adams).

Attendees can look forward to solo performances by three of Patricks students: Sam Carr, Hailey Hindman and Charlie Petzoldt. The concert will close with an extended set of original arrangements for solo guitar performed by Patrick.

A donation at the door is encouraged.