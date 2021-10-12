S. M. Wilson Promotes Mary Anderson to Project Manager

S. M. Wilson & Co. has promoted Mary Anderson to Project Manager. Anderson started as an intern with S. M. Wilson, working for the firm for nearly two years before moving back to her hometown of Cape Girardeau, Mo. She rejoined the firm in 2019 and has worked on a multitude of projects throughout the country for senior living, education and retail clients. Most recently Anderson has also taken on new leadership roles and opportunities within the firms Cape office, becoming well-versed in all company operations. Her attention to detail, knowledge and sheer determination have served her well and will continue her success as a project manager.

As Project Manager, Anderson will be responsible for handling all administrative functions for a project, including scheduling, holding progress meetings, generating meeting minutes, tracking costs and maintaining logs for all project information. She is currently working on the new Lee Hunter Elementary School in Sikeston, Mo.

Anderson has six years construction experience, holds a B.S. in Construction Management from Southeast Missouri State University and is OSHA 30 certified. She is also actively involved in the community, serving as a Southeast Missouri State (SEMO) Department of Engineering and Technology Advisory Committee Member and Cape Girardeau Jaycees Member.