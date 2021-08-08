*Menu
Southeast Missourian

A Look Back

SHARON SANDERS
Sunday, August 8, 2021
Published Friday, Aug. 7, 1953

Rotarians from Cape Girardeau, Chaffee and Jackson enjoyed a cool evening excursion aboard the steamer Avalon on Aug. 6, 1953. In this picture, the Avalon is tied up at the Cape Girardeau wharf. The old traffic bridge can be seen in the background. (G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive)