Most Attended Perryville Veterans Memorial Breakfast Since Post Covid Re-Opening

A record crowd since the re-opening after the pandemic of 42 veterans enjoyed today's weekly breakfast at the Missouri's National Veteran Memorial in Perryville.

The breakfast is available to veterans-only at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesdays at the Memorial that boasts the only full-scale replica of the Vietnam Wall, 1172 Veterans Memorial Pkwy, Perryville, MO 63775.

Licensed clinical social worker Dana Taylor at Veterans Home Care's VetAssist Program sponsored the event. Veterans Home Care's VetAssist Program provides home care with no-out-of-pocket costs to wartime veterans or their surviving spouses who qualify. Taylor is an expert in a little-known VA benefit called Aid and Attendance which can be used long-term custodial care. She's assisted hundreds of area senior veterans and spouses, most who were unaware the benefit existed, claim their VA funding and use the funds for in-home caregivers.

In attendance was Vietnam Veteran Dale Monier who was awarded the Purple Heart for his heroic service.

The original Vietnam Memorial Wall is located Washington DC. The Vietnam Wall in Perryville was completed in the fall of 2018 and lists more than 58,000 names of Vietnam War casualties.