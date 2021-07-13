*Menu
Marine Corps League Holds Food Drive for Safe House

User-submitted story by Jessica Hill
Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Leonard Spicer, 2021 Food Drive Coordinator and Members of the Marine Corps League Detachment 1081 present a check for $1210.00 plus over 1500 food items to Kim Dixon, (Safe House for Womens Shelter Director), Robyn Bowen, & Dakota Hamlin, (Safe House staff members). After the presentation, the Marines delivered the food items to the Safe House Outreach office were it will be distributed to families in need, and for those sheltering in the Safe House. The Marine Corps League would like to thank all the individuals and organizations that supported this annual event.

