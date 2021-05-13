Prayer 5-13-21

More to explore
Plenty of gasoline available in area, but it's a fluid situation3Gasoline shortages in several states, caused in part by a supply chain disruption coupled with rising consumer demand, shouldn't affect availability in this area. But gasoline distributors say the situation is fluid and is subject to change....
Jackson School District teachers to train in special reading instructionFor the last year, teachers in the Jackson School District have worked to boost their schools' reading education. By June, six teachers in the district will be certified in Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling (LETRS). The...
Sikeston man dies in crash; woman arrested for leaving sceneA 30-year-old Sikeston, Misouri, man died in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 on Tuesday afternoon. The Missuri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as Cadarious Buckner. Buckner was southbound near the 87 mile marker when his 2012...
Joint investigation leads to arrest of Fisk manA Fisk, Missouri, man was arrested following a joint investigation by three law enforcement agencies. According to a release from the Dexter (Missouri) Police Department, on May 6, Dexter police officers were working a joint operation with the...
Pucks 4 Paws fundraiser is slated for SundayHumane Society of Southeast Missouri and Cape Area Hockey are teaming up for a mobile pet adoption event and fundraiser to benefit the animal adoption agency. Pucks 4 Paws will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday at the Arena Building. The hockey group will be...
Benton man arrested on felony allegationA Benton, Missouri, man was arrested Monday for an alleged felony. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states Richard Upchurch, 56, was arrested at about 10 p.m. Monday for felony operating a motor vehicle on a revoked license and operating a...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 5/13/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from May 6 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and...
New learning program gives Missouri Children a strong start in kindergartenKindergarten is a milestone that marks the start of a child's educational journey. For many, its their first exposure to a formal learning environment. Children begin kindergarten at varying levels of readiness, but the foundation they start with...
Missouri bicentennial: Academic Hall a symbol of university, region"Academic Hall, to me, is really Southeast Missouri State. It's not only a symbol of the university but also the region," historian Nickell said. Academic Hall is now Southeast's administration building and is marked by ionic columns, triangular...
Country music star Chris Janson to perform in Perry CountyA Perry County, Missouri, native is coming home for a state bicentennial-related concert. Chris Janson will perform Aug. 8 at Seminary Picnic Grounds as part of the Perry County Bicentennial event, according to Perry County Heritage Tourism. Tickets...
Missouri ranks 'high' in drug study, but monitoring law could help6A new report released Tuesday ranks Missouri as having one of the nation's "biggest drug problems." The report, based on a study by the personal finance website WalletHub, said only West Virginia and the District of Columbia have more serious issues...
Parson says state will end virus-related federal unemployment benefits13Missouri will follow the lead of several other states and end COVID-19-related federal unemployment benefits. Gov. Mike Parson announced the move, which will take effect at 11:59 p.m. June 12. "From conversations with business owners across the...
SEMO prepares for a record number of commencements this weekendGraduation from 148-year-old Southeast Missouri State University will be like no other in the university's history as no fewer than five commencement ceremonies will be held Friday and Saturday at the Show Me Center. The university, which began in...
Cape woman recalls her survival in war-torn Germany3When she fled from her hometown Magdeburg, Germany, in 1949, all Brigitta Tinsley had were a few pieces of clothing and a plush toy bunny she carried in her pocket. Seventy-two years later, Tinsley sat in Delmonico's Steakhouse in front of the...
Traffic at Cape Airport continues steady risePassenger boardings at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport continue to go up each month thus far in 2021, according to April figures released Tuesday by airport officials. Last month, the City of Cape Girardeau-owned facility saw 545 "enplanements" for...
32 Judicial District relaxes some virus rulesThe 32nd Judicial District presiding judge relaxed some COVID-19-related rules for circuit, associate circuit and municipal divisions of the district Tuesday. Judge Scott Lipke announced the district moved to Phase 4 of the state Supreme Court's...
Route BB in Cape County reduced for bridge repairsRoute BB in Cape County Reduced for bridge repairs Route BB in Cape Girardeau County, between County Road 481 and County Road 476, will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make bridge repairs....
Hendrickson transforms Southeast Missouri health care4Dr. Karen Hendrickson knew one thing for certain when she graduated from Jackson High School in 1960: She did not want to feed another chicken. Karen grew up on a small farm west of Jackson, and always dreamed of leaving Southeast Missouri to become...
Tunes at Twilight returns at new location after COVID-induced cancellation last year2After a canceled season last year because of COVID-19 cases, Tunes at Twilight is returning this Friday at Old Mississippi River Bridge Park by the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus. Tunes at Twilight a free, outdoor concert series...
Congressman tours southern border, says policies 'crazy'41The 8th District's congressman termed federal policy at the U.S. southern border "crazy," after visiting with Border Patrol agents in California and Arizona last week. U.S. Rep. Jason Smith said he was among about a dozen members of Congress who...
Infection prevention nurse never gave up during pandemicSIKESTON, Mo. Eric Slaughter can remember the first days of the pandemic like yesterday. It was before he had to get to work at 8 a.m. every morning and stay until midnight seven days a week, when he didn't have layers of protective gear that...
Q&A with Samaritan Regional CEO Gwen Maloney1In her 38 years as a nurse, there's not much Gwen Maloney hasn't seen. She's watched a deaf woman hear for the first time in the mountains of Jamaica. She's witnessed a 16-year-old survive a terminal brain tumor and relearn his ABCs. Yet, Maloney's...
Jackson schedules e-cycling event next monthComputer equipment, appliances and other large items, which often aren't suitable for recycling, will be accepted at the Jackson Recycling Center during a four-hour "e-cycling" event next month. The event will be from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. June 5 at...
Sikeston man cited for disturbing the peace in downtown Cape with fake firearm8An 18-year-old Sikeston, Missouri, man was cited for disturbing the peace after allegedly pointing a fake firearm at motorists and structures in downtown Cape Girardeau. Authorities cited Hayden Carter and detained two juveniles in the incident,...
Jackson woman navigates COVID losses this holiday2The loss of a mom is always painful, especially on the first Mother's Day following her passing. Jackson's Cori Wray is carrying an even heavier weight this holiday weekend. Wray lost both her mother and her paternal grandmother in less than a...
COVID active cases showing 'uptick' in Cape County, trending younger52Cape Girardeau County Emergency Management Agency director Mark Winkler told the County Commission on Thursday about an increase in new active coronavirus cases from 16 to 39 in a week's time. "We're starting to see the virus being more prevalent...
Judge Limbaugh reflects on Birds Point levee ruling 10 years laterAt about 10 p.m. May 2, 2011, the night sky over a portion of Southeast Missouri lit up as explosions obliterated a levee holding back the bulging Mississippi River. The concussions rang through the region. A collective sigh of relief floated up...
Political consultant David Barklage indicted on tax charge21David Barklage, a political consultant and lobbyist whose clients have included several prominent Republicans in state government, has been indicted on a felony tax charge. The indictment handed up in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on April 28...
Slow interstate driving ends with woman's arrestAn Advance, Missouri, woman was arrested Thursday on several alleged violations. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Laina Morse, 43, was taken into custody about 2 a.m. on a Stoddard County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear...