Prayer 3-16-21

Plans moving forward for 2021 Jackson HomecomersAfter a one-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Homecomers will return to uptown Jackson in July. That according to Larry Koehler of Jacksons American Legion Post 158, the events sponsoring organization, who spoke the Jackson Board of...
COVID-19 One Year Later: A new normal for churches on coronavirus' one-year anniversary1Mid-March 2020 brought every imaginable sector of the economy to a sudden stop as the pandemic began to take hold in the United States. Religious communities were not immune to the virus effects. Kevin Barron, pastor of Perryville and Crossroads...
Cape County Office of Emergency Management unveils new text-to-911 serviceCape Girardeau Countys Office of Emergency Management and local first-responder agencies have announced the implementation of text-to-911 services for county residents. According to a news release from the Office of Emergency Management, the new...
Cape County records coronavirus death, its 133rd1Cape Girardeau County health officials hadnt reported a COVID-19-related death in weeks until Monday. An update from the countys Public Health Center noted the countys 133 coronavirus death. No demographic information was available. New virus...
Cape police chief releases 2020 crime statisticsPolice chief Wes Blair briefly presented his 2020 Calls for Service and Violent Crime Overview report to the Cape Girardeau City Council on Monday, with the majority of categories in decline year-to-year. Assaults rose by 6.25% from 2019: 128 to...
Cape woman discovers birth father through ancestry kit2Ashley Roney of Cape Girardeau tells an epiphany story, a tale of a recent life-changing discovery, straightforwardly. "I'm 32 years old and for my whole life, I had not known who my biological father was," said Roney, a real estate salesperson and...
Rex Rust receives Old Town Cape's Charles L. Hutson Visionary Award2On its final day of awards, Old Town Cape Inc. named Rex Rust its 2020 Charles L. Hutson Visionary Award recipient Saturday. According to the award announcement, Old Town Cape presents the award annually to a "person or persons who have demonstrated...
Coronavirus-related delays can lead to post-pandemic dental problemsAs restrictions are slowly being lifted in our communities and spring is upon us, many people are getting more comfortable gradually resuming normal activities. In addition to easing back into life before COVID-19, it's a good time to schedule any...
Artists put out call to help finish Missouri bicentennial mural projectAlmost two years ago, Barb Bailey and Aaron Horrell, artists and owners of Painted Wren Art Gallery in Cape Girardeau, started a Missouri bicentennial communal mural project, which is now in its final days of completion. After having more than...
'American Pickers' returning to Missouri"American Pickers" is returning to Missouri in May. Episodes of History Channel's hit television series are planned to be filmed throughout Southeast Missouri, according to Maggie Kissinger, associate producer for Cineflix Productions, which...
New Scott County coroner appointed to fill out termBENTON, Mo. -- Scott County has a new coroner. David Scott Branam was appointed to the coroner position Thursday by the Scott County Commission. Branam will fill the term of long-time coroner Scott Amick, who resigned Feb. 4 after 35 years of...
Local chambers cheer Wayfair passage in Missouri legislature29The Missouri House and Senate this week easily passed their own versions of Wayfair legislation -- with lawmakers winning high marks from two chambers of commerce in Cape Girardeau County. The twin votes came Thursday in the GOP-dominated General...
Southeast Mo.'s unemployment picture improvingUnemployment rates in Cape Girardeau County and throughout Southeast Missouri are improving, although they have not quite reached pre-pandemic levels. According to data released Friday by the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations,...
Corner Grocery Store earns Resiliency Award from Old Town Cape Inc.1Old Town Cape Inc. named the Corner Grocery Store its Resiliency Award recipient Friday. The Corner Grocery Store -- located at 439 Broadway Street in Cape Girardeau -- is owned by Robert and Mary Gentry and has been in business since 2007....
Four students named among state's best1The Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals recently released its 27th Annual Missouri Scholars 100. The list of Missouri high school seniors recognizes their "exceptional scholarship, citizenry (and) reliability." Those honored from the...
Cleanup crews work overnight to contain spill from overturned tractor-trailer on South Sprigg3A tractor-trailer carrying a flammable liquid overturned Thursday evening requiring overnight cleanup and road closure on South Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau. According to Sgt. Joey Hann with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, at approximately...
Challenger seeks seat on Cape Girardeau school board1This is the first in a series of profiles featuring persons seeking to serve on the Cape Girardeau Public School Board in the upcoming April 6 municipal election. Two seats are open for three-year terms. Five candidates are running. Today: Ramona...
'Hey, Siri ...' Lost and Found: iPhone's built-in virtual assistant helps finder locate owner1Technology really can be impressive these days, and leading the charge are smartphones with incredible computing power, do-anything-you-want apps and, oh, yeah, they allow someone to talk to someone else from a distance. But all the smartphone...
Cape County reopens vaccine waitlist3COVID-19 vaccinators -- and therefore vaccine dose sign-up lists -- have proliferated around the state in recent weeks, and there has been much confusion over where and when to sign up to receive a vaccine dose. Given the state will enter the next...
Missouri bicentennial: Eads Bridge in St. Louis an engineering featThis is the 10th in a series of articles with Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation board chairman Frank Nickell, an emeritus faculty member of Southeast Missouri State University, commenting on Show Me State history on the 200th...
Cottage at the Market earns Old Town Cape's Residential Rehabilitation Award3Keeping with the theme of restoration, Old Town Cape Inc. named Cottage at the Market on Thursday as the 2020 Judith Ann Crow Residential Rehabilitation Award recipient. The Residential Rehabilitation Award is presented annually to a historic home...
Insurance policy renewal approved for sheriff's office radio equipmentCape Girardeau County commissioners approved an insurance policy renewal Thursday for the sheriff's office to cover radio equipment. Commissioners approved an electronic data processing policy through W.E. Welker-Lakenan to cover $779,643 worth of...
Three killed in Scott County fire3PERKINS, Mo. -- Two adults and a child died following a house fire early Wednesday in Scott County. According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, Perkins fire crews and Scott County sheriff's deputies responded to a structure fire at 20 First St....
Cape PD investigates report of gunshots at apartment complexCape Girardeau police discovered bullet holes while responding to a report of shots fired early Thursday morning at an apartment complex. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, Cape Girardeau police responded to a report of gunshots just after midnight in the...
Most read 3/11/2114-year-old Cape dancer excels in Atlanta2A local dancer recently finished in the top eight spots of an urban dance contest in Atlanta. Hes 14. Yan Insanity Zhang said he won his way through to the final portion of the contest so-called 7-to-Smoke, meaning seven contestants to beat ...
Most read 3/10/21After Roy Blunt: Local politicians react to senator's retirement21This story is updated. Monday's announcement by Missouri's senior U.S. senator, Roy Blunt, not to seek reelection in 2022 did not catch the state's former lieutenant governor, Peter Kinder of Cape Girardeau, off guard. "I'm not surprised," said...
Cape County board drops mandate, but still recommends masks32In a unanimous vote Monday, the four members of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees rescinded their order requiring face coverings in public places and replaced it with a statement saying the board continues to strongly...
My heartfelt thank you as I bid you adieu49It has been my honor to have been a part of the Southeast Missourian community for several years, including serving as an editorial board member and columnist. I have made the decision to move forward now and end this chapter of my story, but I...
Cape County mask mandate changed to 'strongly recommended'36The wearing of face masks in Cape Girardeau County is no longer required by the county health departments board of trustees. In a meeting Monday morning, members of the board voted unanimously to rescind the countys mask mandate, issued in July...
Most read 3/6/21Pastor steps down as outrage builds over sermon13MALDEN, Mo. -- The lead preacher of First General Baptist Church of Malden is taking a leave of absence after learning in a very public way that hell hath no fury like women scorned for being fat, stinky and living life sans makeup. The Rev....