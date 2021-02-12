Prayer 2-12-21

More to explore
Winter weather impacts Southeast Missouri regionSoutheast Missouri was hit with almost a quarter of an inch of freezing rain with below freezing temperatures Wednesday leaving the region covered in ice Thursday. "We definitely flipped the switch on more winter," said Chris Noles, a meteorologist...
State officials say COVID-19 vaccine plans evolving; veterans to receive vaccine dosesA trio of Missouri state government officials said in a media availability COVID-19 vaccination plans are evolving to become more efficient and address changing supplies of vaccine doses. The officials -- Randall Williams, director of the state's...
Cape Central's cybersecurity champsTeenagers at Cape Girardeau Central High School with demonstrated expertise using a device most folks in the 21st century cannot seem to do without -- namely, a computer -- are state champions. Seven CHS students, members of the high school's Air...
MoDOT issues no-travel advisory for Southeast Missouri1Because of large amounts of ice on the road, the Missouri Department of Transportation has issued a no-travel advisory for Southeast Missouri. According to a news release from MoDOT, the advisory extends from the Ste. Genevieve area in the...
Benton's Jamie Burger, fresh face in Jeff City, introduces monuments bill4Rep. Jamie Burger (R-148-Benton), identified earlier this week by the Missouri Times online magazine as one of the "freshmen to watch" in the state's General Assembly, said Thursday he wants to try to spare local governments in Missouri from direct...
Southeast hosts virtual event celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.Southeast Missouri State University hosted its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration virtually Wednesday evening featuring a keynote speech from world-renowned poet, writer, commentator, activist and educator Nikki Giovanni. The theme of...
Sheriff's office seeks identity of counterfeiting suspectThe Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance in identifying a woman suspected of counterfeiting. The woman is wanted in reference to questioning for an active counterfeiting investigation. Anyone with any information is...
Walmart, Sam's Club locations to administer coronavirus vaccine6Several Walmart and Sam's Club locations in the region will soon begin administering COVID-19 vaccine doses as part of a new federal program. The U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program will begin Friday, and eligible customers may schedule an...
Temps near zero increase need for homeless shelters1A weather forecast calling for temperatures falling to near zero this weekend means there will be an increased need for overnight shelters, especially among the homeless. According to National Weather Service forecasts, nighttime temperatures in...
Klein seeks two-year term of Cape County public health board16Cassidy Klein is a student at Southeast Missouri State University, where she is studying entrepreneurship. Klein, a 2020 graduate of Saxony Lutheran High School, seeks a two-year term on the PHC Board until 2023. While at Saxony, she earned 18 hours...
Southeast theater works with noted Broadway creator, will present revueThe COVID-19 pandemic is presenting educational challenges at all levels, but at Southeast Missouri State University, the health emergency is also creating an unexpected opportunity. Next week, Southeast will host the world premiere of "Unlimited:...
Highway patrol responds to several accidents Wednesday morningThe Missouri State Highway Patrol reported several weather-related accidents Wednesday morning throughout the area. According to Sgt. Clark Parrott, Troop E, which includes Cape Girardeau, Scott, Bollinger and Butler counties, has responded to 52...
Cape County Sheriff's Office offering prescription delivery for seniorsThe Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office is offering to help deliver prescription medications that can't be waited on to seniors because of harsh road conditions from winter weather. According to Sgt. Cody Windbigler, this offer is open to all of...
Friday vaccine clinic for second doses still on in Poplar BluffPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo, Plans are still a go for the COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic Friday for those getting a second shot at the Black River Coliseum in Poplar Bluff. Butler County Health Center Director Emily Goodin said, through emails and calls...
Burglary suspect who evaded police arrested, faces multiple chargesA burglary suspect who allegedly fled from police, wrecked a vehicle and evaded arrest last week was apprehended Monday and faces several charges. Tyler J. Pengelley, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested Monday afternoon by Cape Girardeau police...
Cape man arrested in connection with June robbery1A Cape Girardeau man was booked at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office on robbery charges stemming from an incident that occurred last summer. Austin D. LaRose, 18, was arrested Friday on charges of robbery and armed criminal action....
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2/11/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from Feb. 8 meetings Communications/reports other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
SNOW DAY: Cape superintendent drops his 2021 snow day video4Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass has once again made a parody video to announce a snow day, this time inspired by Whitesnake's "Here I Go Again." The video posted Tuesday morning with more than 10,000 views as of the Tuesday...
New coronavirus vaccine partnership announcedCOVID-19 vaccination plans continue to evolve at a rapid pace. Gov. Mike Parson's office announced this week a new partnership -- Federal Retail Pharmacy Program -- that will result in a number of Walmart and Health Mart pharmacies across the state...
Cape Airport looks forward to recovery from pandemic6Cape Girardeau Regional Airport saw 265 air passengers, known as "enplanements" in industry jargon, last month -- a 58% decline, January-to-January, from 2020, which was prior to the pandemic taking hold in the United States. In January 2020, the...
Former Poplar Bluff police officer sentenced to 25 years on child porn charges3A former Poplar Bluff, Missouri, police officer was sentenced to 25 years in prison Tuesday for the production of child pornography. According to a news release from the United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Missouri, U.S. District...
Cape Girardeau, Scott counties in top 10 for COVID-19 vaccinations in Missouri4As COVID-19 vaccinations have ramped up across Missouri, Cape Girardeau and Scott counties no longer have the highest immunization rates but are still in the states top-10 counties with regard to percentage inoculated against the virus. Through...
Rep. Jason Smith: White House's American Rescue Plan costs too much28Jason Smith, Southeast Missouris representative in Congress, said President Joe Bidens proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus relief package, dubbed the American Rescue Plan, is a lot of spending. The bill, according to reports, could pass...
Sikeston man arrested after crashing car into yard, being chasedA 22-year-old Sikeston, Missouri, man was arrested early Saturday morning after fleeing the scene of a crash and being chased down by a citizen. Justin C. Moss was arrested by Cape Girardeau police early Saturday and issued summonses for alleged...
Local chef brings celebrity experience home with La Relance Cuisine5Chef Kelcie Miller has been all over the world but is ready to circle back to her hometown to open La Relance Cuisine. French for "revival," La Relance opened in January in City Centre at 2502 Tanner Drive in Cape Girardeau. Miller said she "wanted...
Cape Girardeau woman in custody for alleged robbery14A Cape Girardeau woman is in custody at the Cape Girardeau County jail on charges of robbery and armed criminal action. Kelis D. Twiggs, 19, was booked Thursday by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office for the class A felony of first-degree...
A march to remember: Golden Eagles perform at Super Bowl V6The Southeast Missouri State College Golden Eagles were no stranger to big stages. They'd played all over the country. But a January 1971 gig in the Sunshine State was beyond big. It was super. Renowned band director LeRoy Mason gathered the...
Gov. Parson to vaccinators: Don't go rogue15O'FALLON, Mo. -- Missouri's governor and health director on Thursday warned local entities responsible for COVID-19 vaccinations to stick with the state's priority list or risk losing future distributions. Gov. Mike Parson used part of his weekly...
Most read 2/4/21SoutheastHEALTH, Saint Francis to receive 2,000 vaccine doses on alternating weeks33With state officials saying more than 2 million Missourians are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has designated 42 hospitals that have the capability of administering 5,000 vaccine doses...