Prayer 12-22-20

Cape mayor bullish on vaccine, out-of-state police applicants OK'dCape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox is urging city residents to take the COVID-19 vaccine, whenever it becomes available. Fox spoke Monday during a Zoom session of city council, made virtual for the second straight meeting due to the pandemic. "Please...
Affordable housing proposal for Cape OK'd by state agencyA plan to buy and rehabilitate Lindenwood Apartments, 1105 Linden Street in Cape Girardeau, has won tax credit approval from the Missouri Housing Development Corporation (MHDC). The December 17 approval of $525,000 in federal and $367,500 in state...
Two virus-related deaths reported in regionTwo COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the region Monday. Stoddard and Bollinger counties in Missouri each reported on death. According to Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, the county's seven-day testing positivity rate was 23.7%....
Operation Christmas Child packs 17,244 shoeboxes for needy childrenOperation Christmas Child, a project of international relief organization Samaritan's Purse, provides shoeboxes stuffed with various gifts to children in need around the world. This year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic presenting many difficulties,...
Cape Girardeau County commissioners hear insurance renewal optionsCape Girardeau County commissioners plan reviewing information regarding insurance renewal presented at Monday's meeting and vote on what to renew at the Dec. 28 meeting. Executive Vice President of W.E. Walker Lakenan Insurance Doug Mueller...
Column: Reminiscing on memories from Christmases PastMy Great-Uncle John Rauh moonlighted as Santa Claus in a double-take-inducing Santa suit made in faithful detail by Mrs. Claus, my Great-Aunt Louise. Every Christmas time, Uncle Santa I mean, Uncle John knocked on the doors of all the children...
Now Read This: "Death in the East," by Abir MkherjeeSam Wyndham believes a policeman with an opium habit is like a long-distance runner with his laces tied together. He knows the moment he messes up, he will lose his career. And the risk of this only grows when Sam learns Indias Section H knows...
Annual Christmas Day meal offers relief to those in need4For some, the Christmas season is the most wonderful time of the year, but for others, it can be the most difficult. LendingTrees 2019 Holiday Spending Survey found 61% of Americans were dreading the holidays because of the extra spending and...
Yule Log Cabin Christmas store in Scott County closed because of coronavirus4The pandemic has caused a popular seasonal business to close but its owners vow to be back for Christmas in 2021. The areas surge in coronavirus cases forced Yule Log Cabin, 7634 Route N near Scott City, to shut down just prior to the...
Cape woman jailed after child dies of fentanyl overdose6A Cape Girardeau woman was arrested earlier this month after it was discovered a girl in her care died after ingesting a lethal amount of the drug fentanyl. Stephanie K. Durbin, 35, was taken into custody Dec. 11 by the Cape Girardeau County...
Local News 12/20/20Senior Moments: We'll all be home for ChristmasWith Thanksgiving all wrapped up and the Christmas and holiday season fast approaching, most high school seniors are facing a harsh truth our last normal Christmas at home has already passed. In years past, Christmas was a two-and-a-half week...
A couple of hymns: Sharps spread joy in Key of D9In a small extra room of their house, Judy and Ralph Sharp stand near microphones with a flute and a 12-string guitar in front of a cell phone to record a hymn almost every day for their "Key of D" Facebook page and Youtube channel. "It's a chance...
Coronavirus vaccine developments coming fast in recent days18In the early weeks of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States, seemingly each passing minute brought a new development -- an event canceled, a school shut down, a travel ban ordered. The past week has felt similar, except most new developments...
Vargas says no 'coverup' of sexual assault claims at Southeast11In his report Friday to the Southeast Missouri State University's Board of Regents, president Carlos Vargas devoted his entire remarks to sexual misconduct allegations on campus highlighted in recent weeks on social media, particularly Facebook. "We...
Superintendent: Finances in good shape12Neil Glass has been with the Cape Girardeau Public Schools for a dozen years, the last four as superintendent, and he told the Board of Education Monday he sees a district "in good shape" financially. A recent financial audit of CGPS' $59 million...
Jackson announces holiday trash collection scheduleResidential trash collection in Jackson will be delayed next Friday, Christmas Day, and Jan. 1, New Year's Day, until the following Monday in both cases. "So if your garbage would normally be collected on Friday, Dec. 25, it will instead be picked...
Southeast students say school failing to address sex assault claims15Southeast Missouri State University has come under fire with some students accusing university administration on social media of dismissing and covering up sexual assault cases. Multiple female students at the university have come forward on the...
Area VA facility expecting COVID vaccine soonOfficials at John J. Pershing Veteran Administration (VA) Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, are expecting what is being termed "a preliminary supply" of COVID-19 vaccine doses as early as next week. The VA will inoculate its nursing home...
Video gaming at Cape Central having fun, learning life skills2Zoe Johnson is one of two girls in the boy-dominated 30-person Game Club at Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High School in Cape Girardeau. "The boys underestimate me sometimes, not often, but I'll joke with them and then try to beat 'em," said...
Lane wins inaugural SEMO football law enforcement award1When Nason Lane went to work at Weaver Popcorn on Wednesday in Malden, Missouri, he had no idea his life was about to change dramatically. Lane, 28, was surprised at his place of business by Southeast Missouri State University head football coach...
County commissioners put cap on HVAC, dispatch projectsCape Girardeau County commissioners Thursday voted to initiate a certificate of completion for a $4 million project repairing and replacing HVAC and other infrastructure, and purchasing new equipment for dispatchers. "The county issued 2020 COP...
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter arrested for violating bond conditions2A Jonesboro, Arkansas, man who was charged with involuntary manslaughter in February has been arrested again for violating bond conditions. Fabian Thomas, 42, was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Detention Center just after noon Wednesday for...
Most read 12/17/20Questions and Answers about COVID vaccine process in Cape Girardeau and Southeast Missouri14Applause has been breaking out around the area as the first COVID-19 vaccine doses are received, opened, prepared and injected. In a modern miracle, the vaccines were developed with historic speed while not cutting any safety corners, say health...
Most read 12/17/20SoutheastHEALTH employees receive first COVID-19 vaccine doses in region22Five front-line health care workers became the first in Southeast Missouri to receive doses of a vaccine to fight COVID-19. Shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday, three nurses and two doctors, employees of SoutheastHEALTH, took their first dose of the...
Most read 12/16/20Cape health care facilities begin coronavirus vaccinations10Two Cape Girardeau health care facilities began COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday. SoutheastHEALTH gave the first of its vaccine doses to health care workers, and Broadway Long Term Care Pharmacy began its role in providing vaccine doses to those in...
Most read 12/16/20Cape man wanted for drug trafficking in custody1A Cape Girardeau man wanted for multiple drug-related felonies was apprehended Monday afternoon by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office. Thomas Jordan, 40, was arrested after information about his whereabouts developed on charges of...
Most read 12/15/20District Judge orders reduction of punitive damages in dicamba case19District Judge Stephen Limbaugh Jr. ordered Nov. 25 that punitive damages awarded to Bader Farms Inc. in its lawsuit against Monsanto Co. and BASF Corp. be reduced. Limbaugh originally ordered Feb. 15 that Monsanto and BASF pay $250 million in...
Most read 12/15/20Area man votes in the Electoral College6Mike Homeyer said for months hes been telling most everybody he meets in Missouris 8th Congressional District the very same thing. I tell them Ill be casting your presidential vote for you, said Homeyer, a Realtor from Salem, Missouri, who was...
Most read 12/12/20Cape community college concept moving forward16More than a decade after it was first proposed, the idea of establishing a two-year community college in Cape Girardeau is once again moving forward. A letter of intent was submitted Tuesday to the Missouri Coordinating Board for Higher Education...