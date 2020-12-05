Prayer 12-6-20

More to explore
The Next Project to announce inaugural class on MondayThe inaugural class of The Next Project 2020 will be announced Monday at a special event produced by The Scout. The program will highlight 11 young people doing great things in their communities, and a movie at Rock n' Roll Drive-In will feature...
Oak Ridge man arrested on sex charges1Banner C. Meyer, 20, of Oak Ridge was arrested Wednesday on two counts of second-degree sexual trafficking of a child. According to a probable-cause statement written by Missouri Highway Patrolman Sgt. Jeremy Weadon, police made contact with Meyer...
Sikeston officials discuss possibility of replacing troubled fire stationSIKESTON, Mo. -- Longtime structural and flooding issues at Sikeston Fire Station No. 2 have prompted officials to pursue a replacement. At Monday's Sikeston City Council meeting, council members accepted the five-year capital improvement plan....
Jefferson counselor named best in nationWhen Olivia Carter left her Jackson home Friday morning, she had no clue how her day would unfold. Carter, 32, counselor for the last five years at Cape's Jefferson Elementary, was surprised by an announcement in the school's gymnasium where a...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-7-20Jackson Board of Aldermen 6 p.m. Monday City Hall 101 Court St. Public hearing n Hearing to consider the vacation of a portion of the Short Street public right of way in the Southwestern Realty and Improvement Company Subdivision, as requested by...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 12/7/20 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from Dec. 3 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
Christmas fever: Start of the seasonBy Sarah Yenesel Southeast Missourian It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Southeast Missouri, but a little different from years past. With coronavirus positive case numbers having increased nationwide, statewide and locally in November,...
Islamic Center asks City of Cape to combine lots for future rebuild4Cape Girardeaus Planning and Zoning Commission has given unanimous approval to join together three lots at the behest of the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau, P&Z chairman Bruce Skinner said. The commission voted 8-0 to recommend to the City...
Rehder talks legislative priorities for next year4State Sen.-elect Holly Rehder (R-Scott City) will be sworn in to the upper chamber of the Missouri General Assembly Jan. 6, and said Thursday she has pre-filed legislation for the coming regular session on her signature issue: a statewide...
Suspect indentified in Wednesday shooting incident in Cape Girardeau7A man arrested for allegedly firing shots Wednesday has been identified by the Cape Girardeau Police Department as 17-year-old Isaiah Alexander Rose of Cape Girardeau. Rose was issued a warrant Thursday for felony unlawful use of a weapon, armed...
Sounds of the Season's 25th concert features past performancesThe 25th annual Sounds of the Season concert, sponsored by SoutheastHEALTH Foundation, will be a bit different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rather than the usual live performance, this year's event will be a televised version of past...
Low water shouldn't disrupt Mississippi barge traffic1The Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau is forecast to fall to its lowest point in nearly three years later this month, but the river should remain navigable, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The river gauge at the Cape Girardeau...
Thirteen coronavirus deaths reported in area1Area health officials reported the highest one-day death toll of the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday. Officials attributed 13 deaths to the disease associated with coronavirus. Eight of the deaths were in Cape Girardeau County (78 total). Of the Cape...
Cape County commissioners vote to accept repayment from Dutchtown promissory noteCape Girardeau County commissioners voted Thursday to accept repayment of $8,000 from the unincorporated village of Dutchtown. In 1998, Cape Girardeau County issued a promissory note to Dutchtown for a flood control study the village was doing with...
Traffic shift to occur Monday at Center JunctionAnother traffic shift is coming at Center Junction. Beginning Monday, northbound Interstate 55 traffic will shift to one southbound lane as workers will begin demolishing the existing northbound bridge. Southbound traffic is already using one lane...
Saint Francis to hold second annual live NativitySaint Francis Healthcare System will host its second annual live Nativity from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Saint Francis Cancer Institute, 211 Saint Francis Drive, Entrance 6, in Cape Girardeau. The roles of Mary, Joseph, wise men, shepherds and...
Notre Dame bingos suspended until FebruaryAn expected surge of COVID-19 cases has prompted Notre Dame Regional High School officials to suspend regularly scheduled bingo events at Bingo World, 823 Clark Ave. in Cape Girardeau, until Feb. 3. A release from the school stated the suspension...
Photo Gallery 12/4/20Olivia Carter wins 2021 School Counselor of the Year awardDuring a "Joy Sparking Ceremony" on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, students, teachers and other staff gathered in the Jefferson Elementary School gymnasium to ultimately celebrate the official announcement that their own school counselor, Olivia Carter, won...
Gender-based violence prominent in Missouri, especially during coronavirus pandemic14Missouri was the second-worst state per capita in the United States with regards to women being murdered by men, according to a report written by the Violence Policy Center. In the report, which uses data from 2018, 73 women were murdered by men in...
Wallingford supports brief delay in passing coronavirus liability protection bill4State Sen. Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau said he was "surprised" to discover Gov. Mike Parson had asked the leadership in the General Assembly's upper chamber to remove the COVID-19 liability protection legislation from consideration in the...
Suspect arrested following shots fired, police chase10A suspect involved in a shooting incident was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a foot pursuit by Cape Girardeau police officers. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, officers responded to a report of shots fired just after 2 p.m. in the 400 block of...
Most read 12/3/20Cape man killed in one-vehicle crash TuesdayA Cape Girardeau man was killed late Tuesday when the vehicle he was driving ran off eastbound Highway 34 and overturned, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. James R. Ross, 26, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the...
MDC: Deer census not needed within Cape17Ron Duff saw the unexpected Tuesday morning as he drove southbound on Perryville Road not far from St. Mary's Cemetery in Cape Girardeau -- an antlered buck whitetail deer standing in the street. "It was a very foggy day; the buck held [its]...
Ten virus-related deaths reported throughout area28Area health officials reported 10 COVID-19-related deaths in recent days. Six of the deaths came from Cape Girardeau County, marking the county's 67th virus-related death since the pandemic began. Officials reported more than 300 new virus cases...
