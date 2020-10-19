Local Marines Present Business Award

Members of SEMO Devil Dogs, Pound #330, of the Military Order of Devil Dogs presented a Certificate of Appreciation to local businessman Sam Farrow on October 16th, at his shop. The certificate was to thank him for donating his material and labor to help create a special recognition award for the Military Order of Devil Dogs (MODD).

The MODD is a subsidiary organization of the Marine Corps League. It is a fun and honor society dedicated to promoting good fellowship among its members and preserving American freedoms. One of it main goals is to raise funds for various childrens charities, donating thousands of dollars each year to assist childrens hospitals across the U.S.

Farrow Fabricating of Jackson assisted the Devil Dogs by preparing a polished chrome piece for a surprise award which will be presented later to the Honorable 59th Chief Devil Dog of the MODD.

Sam Farrow and members of Pound #330 pictured below.