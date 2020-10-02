*Menu
Bankruptcies September 2020

Friday, October 2, 2020

Bankruptcies filed through September for the Southeastern Division of the Eastern District of Missouri's U.S. Bankruptcy Court are listed below with their corresponding case numbers. Included are bankruptcies filed in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties. Court is held in Cape Girardeau.

20-10670 Sammy Lee Passley

20-10675 Brenda Kay Estes

20-10676 Roxanne Gita Darnall

20-10680 Caitlin Joy Daniels

20-10685 Rebecca Ann McClanahand

20-10695 Tony Edward Blaylock and Amy Lynne Blaylock

20-10698 Sarah L Johnson

20-10703 Elaine Carol Catlow and Dennis Ervin Catlow

20-10704 Stephanie Iva Friend

20-10715 Connie Louise Hunter

20-10721 Diana Marie Abernathy

20-10723 Richard Corey Hall

20-10724 Joseph Andrew Ostrowski

20-10725 Matthew Thomas Russo and Chastidy Jean Russo