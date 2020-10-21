Boost Your Immunity: The natural way

As we approach flu season this winter in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's important now more than ever to ensure you are doing all you can to keep your body healthy.

Becky Brown, co-owner of Natural Health Organic Foods in Cape Girardeau, lives out a holistic approach to health.

"It's an all-around approach that includes getting rest, reducing stress, getting plenty of exercise, eating a diet rich in whole foods, watching sugar intake and having a supplement system that supports the immune system," Brown says.

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

Although Brown is clear this is not a prescription to treat any specific diagnosis, here are three tips she recommends for those who want to boost their immune health:

1. Eat good-quality, whole foods such as fresh fruits and vegetables and lean meats to help the body maintain health. Citrus fruits such as oranges, kiwis and strawberries provide Vitamin C that boosts the immune system. Mushrooms, eggs and salmon provide good sources of Vitamin D; nuts, beans and whole grains are rich in zinc. When working toward immune system health, these are three good vitamins and minerals with which to fuel your body.

2. Limit intake of processed foods and sugar. Some studies have shown consuming processed sugar negatively affects the way the white blood cells attack bacteria. According to board-certified internist and gastroenterologist Niket Sonpal in the Huffpost article "Eating Sugar Can Weaken Your Immune System. Here's What to Know.," eating 75 to 100 grams of sugar -- the equivalent of two cans of soda -- can suppress the immune system for up to five hours after it is consumed.

3. Take supplements as necessary. The typical American diet doesn't offer the vitamin and mineral profile it once did. Fill in any nutrient gaps in your diet by implementing a supplement system to ensure your body is receiving everything it needs to help you stay healthy.

Natural Health Organic Foods

Southeast Missouris top choice for healthy eating  Natural Health Organic Foods. Stop in  just west of Kingshighway on William (Route K). We have served families for more than thirty years. Family owned. With love.

135 South Broadview, Cape Girardeau MO 63701  (573)339-0054 Open  MON-FRI 9 am-6 pm. SAT 10 am-6 pm. SUN 12 pm-5 pm.