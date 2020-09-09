*Menu
Wonder Woman at Riverside Regional Library

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Eunice Schlichting, Riverside Regional Library Public Services Librarian
Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Traci Rhodes with the Wonder Woman stand up she created for the Riverside Regional Library's Library Card Sign Up Month display at the Main Branch in Jackson.

Traci Rhodes of Jackson created this Wonder Woman stand up to accompany a book display at the Riverside Regional Library Main Branch in Jackson. Traci is an 8th grader at Jackson Junior High and is interested in graphic design.

DC Commic's Wonder Woman is promoting libraries this month as the spokesperson for National Library Card Sign Up Month. There is nothing more empowering than signing up for your own library card. Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions.

Library Card Sign Up Month Display at Riverside Regional Library's Main Branch in Jackson.

