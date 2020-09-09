Wonder Woman at Riverside Regional Library

Traci Rhodes of Jackson created this Wonder Woman stand up to accompany a book display at the Riverside Regional Library Main Branch in Jackson. Traci is an 8th grader at Jackson Junior High and is interested in graphic design.

DC Commic's Wonder Woman is promoting libraries this month as the spokesperson for National Library Card Sign Up Month. There is nothing more empowering than signing up for your own library card. Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions.