Prayer 8-25-20
Though we may not always understand, O God, we trust in you and your unfailing love. Amen.
Seventh coronavirus death reported in Cape County1A 77-year-old man became Cape Girardeau Countys seventh COVID-19 fatality Monday. The death was confirmed by relatives, though the countys Public Health Center had not recorded the death as related to coronavirus as of Monday afternoon. The...
Former Cape mayor praises Humane Society, speaks at groundbreakingThinking back on his eight years as mayor of Cape Girardeau, Jay B. Knudtson recalled an unforgettable encounter with the citys pet lovers. Knudtson, who served in the Cape Girardeau mayoralty from 2002 to 2010, said that during his tenure, the...
A walk on the wild side: 'Wild caving' class offered in Perryville next monthA class on wild caving will take participants through a cave in Perry County, Missouri, next month no lighted walkways, no guard rails, just equipment and exploration, guide Gerry Keene said. Perry Park Center will host the two-session class,...
Cape School District video welcomes students 'Back to Their Future'Cape Girardeau School District students were welcomed back to their futures late last week with a video produced by the district, starring some familiar faces. A welcome-back video directed by Randy McWilson of the Cape Girardeau Career and...
Cairo bridge to reopen ahead of scheduleThe bridge carrying U.S. 51 over the Ohio River between Cairo, Illinois, and Wickliffe, Kentucky, commonly known as the Cairo Bridge, will reopen to one-lane traffic sometime Wednesday afternoon, five days ahead of schedule. According to the...
Cape County approves more CARES Act reimbursementsAs the 2020-2021 school year begins this week for many districts in Cape Girardeau County, the County Commission on Monday approved proposals from several public and private schools, reimbursing them for various expenses related to the COVID-19...
Man charged with Malden murder now in custodyA man charged with a Saturday night murder in Malden, Missouri, has been arrested. Steven Michael Kirkwood, 38, of Malden was arrested early Monday morning for the murder. Law enforcement officers found Kirkwood in a Marston, Missouri, motel, where...
75 years ago: Remembering a Cape company doing its part in World War IISeventy-five years ago, a now-defunct Cape Girardeau company played a quiet but vital role in helping the Allies win World War II. Southeast Missouri did not get many big (government) contracts for the war effort, recalled Frank Nickell of the...
Photo Gallery 8/24/20Cape Girardeau Public Schools return to session after extended summerAfter emptying its halls in March due to the coronavirus, students returned to classrooms for the first time Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, as the Cape Girardeau Public School system begins its academic year with modified protocols to protect against...
Cape County adding about two dozen coronavirus cases each day27Cape Girardeau County continued its trend from most of this week, adding about two dozen COVID-19 cases each day. Officials with the county's Public Health Center reported 22 new cases Friday, pushing the county's total case count of the disease...
SEMO cancels Homecoming, Family Weekend due to pandemic1As expected by many, Southeast Missouri State University announced Friday it has canceled -- or at least postponed -- many of its traditional Homecoming and Family Weekend activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both events coincided with SEMO home...
New software will help in work against domestic violenceThanks to a partnership between Cape Girardeau website design firm Element 74 and Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, a new, cloud-based advocacy management program, Vela, is helping service providers streamline and improve...
E. Prairie man charged with murderEAST PRAIRIE, Mo. -- An East Prairie man faces murder charges for the stabbing death of one man and physical assault of his father early Tuesday in Mississippi County. Albert Wade Toombs Jr., 42, is charged through Mississippi County with one count...
Firearms charge sends Sikeston man to prisonA Sikeston, Missouri, man was sentenced Thursday to return to federal prison for possessing a firearm. Corey E. Turner Jr., 27, was sentenced to serve a total of 69 months in federal prison following his guilty plea to being a previously convicted...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 8/23/20Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Moday 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from Aug. 20 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
Two area bankers say no hurry on PPP forgiveness1Those who received pandemic-generated Paycheck Protection Plan (PPP) money through the Small Business Administration may wonder whether those low-interest loans will be forgiven. The advice from First Missouri State Banks Jay Knudtson and...
Cape County's CART fund benefits from boost in car, fuel salesSales of cars, trucks, gasoline and diesel fuel in Cape Girardeau County apparently increased significantly in July, based on tax revenue generated by those sales the county received this week. Appearing Thursday at the Cape Girardeau County...
Notre Dame senior scores perfect 36 on the ACT12Claire Southard, daughter of Steve and Julie Southard and a senior at Notre Dame Regional High School, earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36, the school announced Thursday. Southard also achieved a perfect score of 36 in each...
Public input sought for state parks at Sept. 3 meeting2An informational meeting for both Trail of Tears State Park and Bollinger Mill State Historic Site will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 3 on the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse lawn, 100 Court St. in Jackson. Representatives from the park and site will be...
Schnucks says employee tested positive for coronavirus9Schnucks reported Thursday afternoon an employee at its Cape Girardeau store has tested positive for COVID-19. A release from the store said the employee was last at the store Aug. 8 and is now quarantining. The release included a list of measures...
Big River receives $2.9 million broadband grant13More than 1,700 homes in Cape Girardeau County as well as farms, businesses and the public school systems in Cape Girardeau and Jackson will benefit from a $2.9 million grant for broadband internet expansion announced Wednesday by the federal...
City of Cape considering term limits for boards, commissions6Cape Girardeau City Council will consider making it easier for citizens to serve on city boards and commissions when it convenes again in September. Many city panels limit the length of service to three consecutive full terms. If we limit service...
Most read 8/19/20Ceramics studio to open in former downtown Cape synagogue7Rob Lorenz is nearly ready to open Riverside Pottery, a studio offering classes in methods of ceramic arts, after more than a year of work on the historic building that will house it. The BNai Israel Synagogue at 126 S. Main St. in Cape Girardeau...
Most read 8/19/20Bivocational Strands lead relocating Bridge Church in CapeRocky Strand of Gordonville and his wife, Laura, are part of a growing trend among U.S. church leaders. The Strands are so-called bivocational pastors, meaning they lead a Cape Girardeau church, but they also hold secular jobs. Rocky is a...
Saint Francis announces health insurance plans10Employers throughout Southeast Missouri will have another alternative to consider this fall when they review employee health insurance options for 2021 Saint Francis Health Plans. Officials from Saint Francis Healthcare System met with media...
Driver charged with DWI, drug possession after multiple-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau2Felony charges have been filed against an East Prairie, Missouri, woman who allegedly concealed narcotics inside a body cavity and caused a seven-car collision Thursday morning at the intersection of South Kingshighway and William Street in Cape...
Kamala Harris hypocrisy: 'Because she's a Black woman'64Joe Biden announced his running mate a week ago. Sen. Kamala Harris was on his shortlist, as her name has been bandied about, so I'm not sure how much of a surprise it was to most, but it certainly was "lit," as they say, with the reaction to the...