Eagle Scout Court of Honor

User-submitted story by Joan Windeknecht
Sunday, July 12, 2020
Connor Craigmiles, Kyle Craigmiles, Pierce Bisher, & Bronson Windeknecht

An Eagle Scout Court of Honor was held July 5, 2020 for Connor Craigmiles, Kyle Craigmiles, Pierce Bisher, & Bronson Windeknecht. They are brothers and cousins.

