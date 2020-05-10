BUISNESS FEEDING THE HOMELESS

More to explore
Coronavirus cases increase slightly Sunday3Several new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region Sunday by state authorities in Missouri and Illinois. Cape Girardeau Countys positive cases grew by two, to 50. Scott Countys total increased by one to 80. In Illinois, Union County reported...
Cape Girardeau man charged with fleeing, attempting to disarm an officer3After allegedly fleeing from police in mid-April, a 24-year-old Cape Girardeau man now faces additional charges for attempting to disarm an officer and resisting arrest. The first set of charges against the suspect, Deion Phillips, stem from an...
Cape WWII veteran reminisces about V-E Day2John Dragoni Sr. of Cape Girardeau turned 95 Saturday and he admits his memory isn't what it used to be. He recalls with complete clarity, though, where he was on V-E (Victory in Europe) Day 75 years ago. "I was on (the island of) Tinian in the...
Three new coronavirus cases in Union County, Illinois; new cases also reported in Stoddard, Scott countiesCOVID-19 cases in Union County, Illinois, grew by three Saturday. Illinois state health department reported 62 cases in the county. One person has died in the county from the virus. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website...
Cape, Jackson city park playgrounds remain closed through May 3111Playgrounds in Cape Girardeau and Jackson city parks will remain closed at least until May 31, in accordance with state and county guidance, officials said Friday. Julia Jones, parks and recreation director for the city of Cape Girardeau, said the...
Two more coronavirus deaths reported in Scott CountyTwo more Scott County residents have died because of COVID-19. According to the county's Health Department, five county residents have died from the virus. The county's positive cases total 78. Union County, Illinois, reported two new cases Friday,...
Dental practices taking extra COVID-19 safety precautionsFace masks and social distancing have become part of our daily lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are some places where its not possible to wear a face mask or maintain at least six feet from other people. One of those places is the...
Physician: Ending handshaking is 'good advice' in virus age4The chief medical officer of the St. Francis Health System agrees it would be better if people don't shake hands after the current COVID-19 pandemic runs its course. Thomas Diemer, M.D., also president of St. Francis Medical Partners, thinks White...
Riverside Regional Library announces phased reopen planRiverside Regional Library announced a plan Friday to reopen in phases, as recommended by state and federal guidelines, according to library director Jeff Trinkle. Phase one will begin May 13, with all branches offering contactless curbside pickup,...
Cape Riverfront Market announces safety changes1The Cape Riverfront Market has a few tweaks for today's market in Century Casino's parking lot, and will reopen as a socially-distanced walk-up market at the casino on May 16, according to market manager Emily Vines with Old Town Cape. For today,...
Volunteers needed for county coronavirus studyDo you live in Cape Girardeau County and can you spare a sample of your blood? If so, you may qualify for a study to determine how widespread COVID-19 is among county residents. The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center needs approximately...
Photo Gallery 5/9/20Surprise-birthday parade for Collin StephensCollin Stephens of Cape Girardeau was the man of the hour at his surprise-birthday parade Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Shawnee Park in Cape Girardeau. Collin marks his 10th birthday Sunday and his mother, Michaela Stephens, said she had the idea to...
Proms of the past: COVID-19 puts hold on prom seasonProms of the past: COVID-19 puts hold on prom season It's the time of year when many high school students are typically busting out the formal wear, making dinner reservations and preparing to dance the night away at prom. But prom also looks...
Area grocery stores, restaurants feel impact of meat shortageSIKESTON, Mo. -- Those looking for meat at the grocery story or those trying to purchase their favorite hamburger may have come up empty lately. As several U.S. production plants have been temporarily shuttered in the last two weeks due to workers...
Sikeston residents to get new, improved electric, water metersSIKESTON, Mo. -- Sikeston residents will begin seeing workers replace their electric and water meters beginning this week. Anixter and Sikeston Board of Utilities crews will begin installing the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) this week while...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 5/11/20Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes for May 7 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and...
Cape's historic Glenn House to appear on A&E's 'Ghost Hunters'1A&Es Ghost Hunters production crew paid Cape Girardeaus historic Glenn House a visit to investigate disturbing paranormal activity, and the results of that visit are set to air on the channel May 20. The episodes title, The Glenn Family...
Cape County treasurer reports 'surprising' tax revenue10Calling it both surprising and unexplainable, Cape Girardeau County Treasurer Roger Hudson says the countys sales-tax receipts increased significantly during the most recent accounting period despite Missouris stay-at-home order and the...
Missouri National Guard leads teacher appreciation morning boot campAs the cries of Staff Sgt. Rodger C. Pinkley rang out Thursday morning at Jefferson Elementary School, 22 voices, including 12 other members of the Missouri National Guards 1221st Transportation Company, echoed his commands. The Dexter, Missouri,...
Saint Francis' Burgard serenades coronavirus-sheltered homebound (Video Included)2The Rev. Fred Burgard of Saint Francis Hospice uses music to connect with elderly men and women who often cant have visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wednesday, Burgard sat outside a closed window at Ratcliff Care Center in Cape Girardeau and...
National Guard flyover set for Friday afternoonThe Missouri Air National Guards 131st Bomb Wing will conduct a B-2 flyover of Cape Girardeau and five other Missouri communities to honor medical and health care professionals, essential employees and volunteers in the fight against COVID-19 on...
Third Scott County resident dies of coronavirus3A third Scott County resident has died of COVID-19. Officials with the county Health Department reported the death Thursday. Seventy-seven cases of the virus have been reported in the county, and 50 of those patients have recovered. As per the...
Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri aims to help homeless veteransCatholic Charities of Southern Missouri is stepping up a program to help veterans and their families struggling with housing insecurity, bolstered by Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds available through June. Jeremy Rowland,...
Cyclist struck near intersection of Broadway, N. West End in CapeA 15-year-old cyclist was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Broadway and North West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau. The cyclist was traveling west on Broadway approaching North West End Boulevard when a vehicle turned...
Most read 5/7/20Rude Dog Pub and The Library transition to smoke-free in downtown Cape2As many businesses in Cape Girardeau work to reopen while navigating social-distancing guidelines, two popular downtown bars have focused on a different public health concern smoking. Rude Dog Pub and The Library both announced changes to their...
Most read 5/7/20Coronavirus cases grow by more than 50 percent in Union County, Illinois1Officials with several counties in the region reported new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with cases in Union County, Illinois, jumping more than 50 percent. Southern Seven Health Department, which includes Union and Alexander counties in Southern...
Most read 5/5/20The Reopening: Local business, health, government leaders weigh in11Businesses in Missouri reopened Monday with strict social-distancing guidelines and requirements, launching Phase One of Gov. Mike Parsons Show Me Strong Recovery plan. Parson issued a statewide stay-at-home order April 3 in an effort to slow...
Most read 5/5/20'Murder Hornets,' with killer sting, land in U.S.SPOKANE, Wash. -- The world's largest hornet, a 2-inch killer dubbed the "Murder Hornet" with an appetite for honey bees, has been found in Washington state, where entomologists were making plans to wipe it out. The giant Asian insect, with a sting...
Most read 5/4/20Most Cape County churches cautious about reopening soon5Missouris churches now have big decisions to make about when to gather again in-person. Many local houses of worship have been in online-only communication with parishioners for weeks. They would appear to be direct and immediate beneficiaries of...
Most read 5/4/20Fire damages True-Que barbecue restaurant2When a fire destroyed part of his Cape Girardeau business Friday, Byron Bonner said he wasnt angry or upset; he felt a spirit of peace. He cites Romans 8:28. I know everything is going to work out for the good. It might be bad now, but you...
