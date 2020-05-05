Blue Light Lenses: A Good Idea
Do they really work? Who should use them? These are questions we are asked every day in our office about blue light lenses.
First off, lets define blue light. If you remember back when we learned of visible light, or ROY G BIV if you will, there were longer wavelengths think red and shorter wavelengths think blue. The shorter the wavelength, the higher the energy. Therefore, blue light (including blue, indigo and violet) carries the most energy on the visible light spectrum. This is why sometimes you will see it referred to as high-energy visible light, or HEV.
Digital devices such as computers, tablets and smart phones emit a significant amount of blue light. Ironically and perhaps the one that gets most overlooked is the amount of blue light that is emitted from the sun. I recently read that you get more blue light exposure walking to your car each day than you do from eight hours of computer work. This blows my mind!
The reason this has been such a hot topic in eye care is simply because the eye is not very good at blocking blue light.
If you were to research the topic, one article will state that blue light exposure plays a role in macular degeneration and cataracts and can even upset our circadian rhythms, which would inhibit sleeping patterns. The next article will say theres no significant research supporting this and that one should simply take frequent breaks from your digital devices. So whats the right answer?
In my opinion, blocking any and all blue light should be a priority. Sunglasses should be worn by both children and adults, not only for blue light, but also to block UV exposure, which decreases the risk of skin cancers. For digital device users, it will be years before we truly know the effects of blue light. However, as someone who prescribes them, patients cannot thank us enough for the relief their eyes feel from wearing the lenses.
Dr. Ryne Wood is an optometrist at Leet EyeCare in Cape Girardeau
