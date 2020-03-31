Wednesday: Flippin family drive-up and delivery

Burgers with imagination each Wednesday in downtown Cape (418 Broadway) for drive-up and delivery  10 am to 4 pm. Call 314-488-7310 for delivery.

FAMILY FUN. This Wednesdays featured burgers  The Shiznet. The Red Devil. Saddle Up. These are just a few of the options at Kennys Flippin Burgers food trailer.

Owners Jesse and Casey Stuart hope each person comes away from their food trailer with not only a burger and fries but also with a laugh and bonding experience for their family.

Our whole goal is to try to bring you together as a family and a husband and wife talking about, Hey, isnt that funny? Jesse says. Thats kind of our mission. When we do that, we know weve won.

From creating an experience to its founding, the point of Kennys Flippin Burgers is family: the restaurant is named after Caseys father, who passed away before the Stuarts opened the restaurant in 2017. Jesse, who had always wanted to own a restaurant while working as a district manager for a chain restaurant for 15 years, hung Kennys photo in Kennys Flippin Burgers so that each day Casey went to work, she could see her dad. Jesse says Kenny often laughed at the creative concoctions chefs made on The Food Network, so Jesse decided to bring those to life. Voila: Kennys Flippin Burgers was born.

Knowing how expensive it can be to eat out with their children, Jesse and Casey pride themselves on making dining out affordable for families. Each Kennys burger basket includes more than a pound of food: a half-pound patty plus toppings and a half-pound of fries.

Jesses recommendation? The apocalypse burger, a half-pound burger with pepper jack cheese, buffalo sauce, sriracha aioli and queso cheese covering flaming hot Cheetos. But dont just take his word for it. Starting this week, Kennys Flippin Burgers will be at 418 Broadway in downtown Cape in the parking lot next to the Marriott Hotel from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each Wednesday. They also offer delivery, by calling (314) 488-7310. With their imaginative burgers and colorful names, they hope to bring a smile to your family.