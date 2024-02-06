New this week: Shania, 'Princess Power', Pamela Anderson

From Fallout to The Last of Us to Horizon, there are post-apocalyptic video games in every flavor. But what do people do before the apocalypse? That's the question Scavengers Studio tries to answer in Season: A Letter to the Future. The protagonist, Estelle, knows a cataclysm is coming, so she sets out on her bicycle to record the wonders and unravel the mysteries of her strange world before all heck breaks loose. It's a remarkably chill journey, given the stakes — Estelle is equipped with a camera and a notebook rather than a rocket launcher or a flamethrower. But if you're in the mood for a more pensive approach to the end of the world, Season debuts Tuesday, Jan. 31, on PlayStation 5/4 and PC.