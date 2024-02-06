New this week: 'Riches', Robert Downey Sr., BTS's RM

Marvel's Midnight Suns adds a dash of strategy to the usual superhero slugfest. You are the Hunter, a demon-slayer who's invited to join more familiar names such as Wolverine, Scarlet Witch and Blade in a campaign to stop a terrifying threat from the supernatural side of the Marvel Universe. It's not a test of your reflexes -- instead, you need to figure out when and where to play cards to unleash your most effective attacks. Midnight Suns comes from 2K Games's Firaxis studio, known for brainier challenges such as Civilization and XCOM. It arrives Friday, Dec. 2, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox X/S. Xbox One and PC.