New this week: 'Reasonable Doubt,' 'Blonde' and Bjork

Andrew Dominik's long-delayed, NC-17 rated epic about Norma Jean Baker, or Marilyn Monroe, is finally here. "Blonde," which will be available on Netflix on Wednesday, looks at the life and mythology of the Hollywood icon, played by Ana de Armas, through an experimental and fictionalized lens, with stunning recreations of classic film moments from "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" and "The Seven Year Itch," brought to life by Chayse Irvin's cinematography, Jennifer Johnson's costumes, and de Armas's committed performance. But this is no celebration of Hollywood's "Golden Age" or one of its brightest stars; it's an often brutal critique of that industry and the surrounding culture and how it failed her time and time again.