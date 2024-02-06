New this week: Margo Price and 'Gold, Lies & Videotape'

The team behind the Emmy-nominated HBO docuseries "McMillions" are out with a new investigative series called "Gold, Lies & Videotape." It's about a family who claims their ancestors discovered a fortune in gold bars, jewels and coins hidden in a New Mexico cave, now worth billions. Before they could remove it, an accident barricaded the entrance. The land was then blocked off by the government for military use. One man has been pushing for decades to obtain what he believes belongs to his family, because finders keepers, while others wonder if the treasure trove is just a myth. "Gold, Lies & Videotape" delves into this story in six-parts debuting Friday, Jan. 13 on Discovery Channel and discovery+. The series features images of the treasure plus archival footage and present-day interviews.