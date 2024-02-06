New this week: Jennifer Lopez, Sam Smith and 'You People'

The new Fox series "Accused" has an interesting premise. Each episode features a new cast, with a person on trial for a crime. The series then explains what happened — from the perspective of the defendant, leading up to the result of the trial. Cast members include Michael Chiklis, Jill Hennessy and Malcom-Jamal Warner. Howard Gordon, who created "24" and "Homeland" is an executive producer. "Accused", which debuted Sunday, is based on a BBC program of the same name.

The new Fox series "Accused" has an interesting premise. Each episode features a new cast, with a person on trial for a crime. The series then explains what happened — from the perspective of the defendant, leading up to the result of the trial. Cast members include Michael Chiklis, Jill Hennessy and Malcom-Jamal Warner. Howard Gordon, who created "24" and "Homeland" is an executive producer. "Accused", which debuted Sunday, is based on a BBC program of the same name.