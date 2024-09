Adult dramas have generally been having a hard time in theaters in recent months, but one notable exception has been "A Man Called Otto". The film stars Tom Hanks as a despondent and ornery widower whose suicide plans keep getting foiled by the needs of his neighbors. After having made nearly $100 million in ticket sales worldwide, "A Man Called Otto" arrives on video on demand Tuesday. Marc Forster's adaptation of Fredrik Backman's bestseller and a remake of the 2016 Swedish film "A Man Called Ove", "A Man Called Otto" is well tailored to Hanks' screen presence while subtly tweaking it. In my review, I wrote that how the film unfolds "won't surprise anyone, but it does the trick for a little post-holidays heart-warming."

Adult dramas have generally been having a hard time in theaters in recent months, but one notable exception has been "A Man Called Otto". The film stars Tom Hanks as a despondent and ornery widower whose suicide plans keep getting foiled by the needs of his neighbors. After having made nearly $100 million in ticket sales worldwide, "A Man Called Otto" arrives on video on demand Tuesday. Marc Forster's adaptation of Fredrik Backman's bestseller and a remake of the 2016 Swedish film "A Man Called Ove", "A Man Called Otto" is well tailored to Hanks' screen presence while subtly tweaking it. In my review, I wrote that how the film unfolds "won't surprise anyone, but it does the trick for a little post-holidays heart-warming."