New this week: Dinosaurs, Def Leppard and 'The Responder'

In the satirical comedy "Emergency," college seniors Kunle (Donald Elise Watkins) and Sean (RJ Cyler) set out for an epic night of partying only to return home to a shocking scene: Their door is ajar and a woman is passed out on their floor. The men are Black and the woman is white and they know calling the police is not a straightforward proposition. The film, directed by Carey Williams and written by KD Davila, was one of the breakouts of the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year for its penetrating look at racial dynamics in a heightened, comedic setting. It's currently playing in theaters for a limited time before streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting Friday.

"Navalny," the riveting documentary about Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been making the rounds in theaters and on CNN, but starting Thursday it'll be available on HBO Max as well. Taut and suspenseful, Daniel Roher's film plays more like a John le Carre thriller than a true story. It has taken on even greater significance since the Russian war on Ukraine, too, according to many of the people involved. "It gives so much context to what's happening now in Ukraine," Maria Pevchikh, head of the investigative unit for Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation and an executive producer on the film, told the AP.

