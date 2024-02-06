New this week: 'Day Shift' and 'Five Days at Memorial'

One of the best movies of the year is finally streaming. "Belle," Mamoru Hosoda's tour-de-force anime of startling emotional depth, is now up on HBO Max, playing in an English dub. You may have missed it when it arrived in theaters back in early January, but "Belle" is worth catching up to. In his eighth feature, Hosoda, the Japanese Oscar-nominated director of "Mirai," aims for perhaps his most ambitious film yet, combining a modern-day riff on "Beauty and the Beast" with a digital metaverse realm called "U." It's maybe more story than Hosoda can neatly marshal, but "Belle" is intimately grounded in the life of its 17-year-old protagonist, Suzu (voiced by Kylie McNeill in the English version), a teenager grappling with guilt, virtual-versus-real identity and self-expression. When I reviewed "Belle" earlier this year, I wrote Hosada's films "even at their most elaborate, can reach such staggeringly emotional heights that they seem to break free of anything you're prepared for in an animated movie."