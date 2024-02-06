Best Bet: Fire and Ice Gala

February 2, 2018

Phlox Fire Entertainment presents a dinner show, including fire dance, fire juggling, fire eating and more, beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Bavarian Halle, 225 Drury Lane in Fruitland. Dinner and dance included. Cash bar. All proceeds raised will benefit Community Caring Council Utility Assistance Program to assist those this winter with utilities. Tickets required in advance for the dinner show including the meal. For tickets call Dwana at (573) 837-8972 or (573) 651-3747...