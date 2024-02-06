Wengert-Browning

Haley Logan Wengert and Ethan John Browning were married Oct. 26 at Old St. Vincent's Church in Cape Girardeau.
The Rev. Rick Jones performed the ceremony. Lenny Kuper of Cape Girardeau was organist and Casie Mills of Cape Girardeau was soloist.
The bride is the daughter of Alan and Kim Wengert of Cape Girardeau. The groom is the son of Jim and Kathy Browning of Charleston, Missouri.
The maid of honor was Taylor Janet of St. Louis. Bridesmaids were Jessica Groff of Washington, D.C.; Brittany Fitzgerald of Sikeston, Missouri, sister of the groom; Christina Wengert of Edwardsville, Illinois, sister-in-law of the bride; Lindsey Nelson of Chicago; Kristen Gardner of St. Louis; Olivia Roth of Hermosa Beach, California; and Lauren Stevenson of Kansas City, Missouri.
Ringbearers were Carter and Cooper Fitzgerald, sons of Coy and Brittany Fitzgerald of Sikeston and nephews of the groom.
Best man was James Naile of Charleston. Groomsmen were Marshall Stallings of Washington, D.C.; Jarryd Smith of Charleston, cousin of the groom; Jacob Wengert of Edwardsville, brother of the bride; Jack Stallings of Chicago; Bryan Freed of Perryville, Missouri; Blake Carlyle of Benton, Missouri; and Greg Christiansen of Nashville, Tennessee.
Ushers were Coy Fitzgerald of Sikeston, brother-in-law of the groom; Eric Rolwing of Charleston; and Russell Smith of Nashville, Tennesse, cousin of the groom.
The reception was held at Amor on the River at Riverhouse Winery in Scott City.
The groom's parents hosted the rehearsal dinner at Port Cape Girardeau.
Haley received a Bachelor of Science in communication science and disorders in May 2015 from the University of Missouri - Columbia and a Master of Science in speech-language pathology in 2017 from Murray State University. She is a speech language pathologist at Kenny Rogers Children's Center in Sikeston.
Ethan received a Bachelor of Science in agriculture in May 2016 from the University of Missouri - Columbia. He is a sales representative at Cape Electrical Supply in Cape Girardeau.
After a wedding trip to Ocho Rios, Jamaica, the couple resides in Charleston.
