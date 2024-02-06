Weber-Oswald

Julia Weber and Bryce Oswald were married Jan. 25 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Kansas City, Missouri. The Rev. Jerry Volz performed the ceremony. Terry Parker of Charleston, Missouri, was organist, and Trevor Cook of Portland, Oregon, was vocalist.
The bride is the daughter of William and Mary Jeanne Weber of Jackson. The groom is the son of William and Rita Oswald on Stewartville, Minnesota.
The matron of honor was Rachel Watts of Blue Springs, Missouri, cousin of the bride. Bridesmaids were Katie Weber of Wentzville, Missouri, cousin of the bride; Paige Kiefner of Cape Girardeau; and Sarah Wolfe of Stewartville, sister of the groom.
The best man was James Mickelson of Frazee, Minnesota. Groomsmen were Michael Hill of Spring, Texas; Michel Weber of Jackson, brother of the bride; and Eric Bell of Stewartville.
The wedding reception was held at Plexpod Westport Commons -- The 1923 Room.
Julia received a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and a Master of Science in Mathematics from Central Methodist University.
Bryce received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from North Dakota State University.
The couple lives in Olathe, Kansas.
