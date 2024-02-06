All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
WeddingsApril 18, 2020

Weber-Oswald

Julia Weber and Bryce Oswald were married Jan. 25 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Kansas City, Missouri. The Rev. Jerry Volz performed the ceremony. Terry Parker of Charleston, Missouri, was organist, and Trevor Cook of Portland, Oregon, was vocalist...

Mr. and Mrs. Bryce Oswald
Mr. and Mrs. Bryce Oswald

Julia Weber and Bryce Oswald were married Jan. 25 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Kansas City, Missouri. The Rev. Jerry Volz performed the ceremony. Terry Parker of Charleston, Missouri, was organist, and Trevor Cook of Portland, Oregon, was vocalist.

The bride is the daughter of William and Mary Jeanne Weber of Jackson. The groom is the son of William and Rita Oswald on Stewartville, Minnesota.

The matron of honor was Rachel Watts of Blue Springs, Missouri, cousin of the bride. Bridesmaids were Katie Weber of Wentzville, Missouri, cousin of the bride; Paige Kiefner of Cape Girardeau; and Sarah Wolfe of Stewartville, sister of the groom.

The best man was James Mickelson of Frazee, Minnesota. Groomsmen were Michael Hill of Spring, Texas; Michel Weber of Jackson, brother of the bride; and Eric Bell of Stewartville.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The wedding reception was held at Plexpod Westport Commons -- The 1923 Room.

Julia received a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and a Master of Science in Mathematics from Central Methodist University.

Bryce received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from North Dakota State University.

The couple lives in Olathe, Kansas.

Story Tags
Weddings
Advertisement
Related
WeddingsJuly 27
Bening - Wolpers
WeddingsJuly 15, 2023
Kapp-Michelson
WeddingsMar. 4, 2023
Peters - Stauss
WeddingsNov. 5, 2022
Cramsey-Wells

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Brown-Goodman
WeddingsDec. 11, 2021
Brown-Goodman
Perez-Dobbs
WeddingsOct. 9, 2021
Perez-Dobbs
Beachner-Myers
WeddingsSep. 4, 2021
Beachner-Myers
Wente-Seabaugh
WeddingsAug. 21, 2021
Wente-Seabaugh
Blue-Lockhart
WeddingsAug. 7, 2021
Blue-Lockhart
Bartels-Licare
WeddingsApr. 3, 2021
Bartels-Licare
Froggatt - Sievers
WeddingsJan. 9, 2021
Froggatt - Sievers
Lueder - Bock
WeddingsSep. 26, 2020
Lueder - Bock
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy