WeddingsFebruary 16, 2019

VanGennip - Dirnberger

Marissa Anne VanGennip and Lucas Ryan Dirnberger were married Sept. 15 at St. John's Catholic Church in Leopold, Missouri. The Rev. John Harth and the Rev. David Coon performed the ceremony. Kelly Westbrook of Advance, Missouri, was organist, and Jenny Schade of Cape Girardeau was soloist...

Mr. and Mrs. Lucas Dirnberger
Mr. and Mrs. Lucas Dirnberger

Marissa Anne VanGennip and Lucas Ryan Dirnberger were married Sept. 15 at St. John's Catholic Church in Leopold, Missouri. The Rev. John Harth and the Rev. David Coon performed the ceremony. Kelly Westbrook of Advance, Missouri, was organist, and Jenny Schade of Cape Girardeau was soloist.

The bride is the daughter of Norbert and Marethe VanGennip of Marble Hill, Missouri. The groom is the son of Debbie Dirnberger of Oran, Missouri, and the late Tom Dirnberger.

The maid of honor was Rheanna Greer of Jackson, and the matron of honor was Francee McLain of Whitewater, cousin of the bride. Bridesmaids were Cassie Smreker of Leopold; Desiree Felter of Whitewater; Chelsey Van de Ven of Marble Hill; Chelsea Rodgers of Whitewater; Margaret Broshuis of Leopold; Michelle VanGennip of Jackson, cousin of the bride; Casey McCraw of Shady Point, Oklahoma; and Lauren Dirnberger of Oran, sister of the groom.

The best man was Jacob Essner of Cape Girardeau. Groomsmen were Shane Menz of Chaffee, Missouri; Nathan Eftink of Kelso, Missouri; Logan Haines of Riverside, Missouri; Nicholas Unverferth of Prairie Village, Kansas; Matthew VanGennip of Cape Girardeau, brother of the bride; Matthew Lakenburger of Cape Girardeau; Travis Neel of St. Louis; Austin McConnell of Troy, Illinois; and Andrew Buelow of Cape Girardeau.

Ushers were Blake Schlitt of Oran, Tyler Schlitt of Oran, and Mark VanGennip of Marble Hill, cousin of the bride.

The reception was held at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Jackson.

The rehearsal dinner was held Sept. 14 at Mayfield Cultural Center in Marble Hill.

Marissa has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in business management and is agency owner of VanGennip Insurance and Financial Services.

Lucas has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in accounting. He is a commercial loan officer at Alliance Bank.

The couple will take a Mediterranean cruise to France, Italy and Spain in May. They live in Cape Girardeau.

Weddings
