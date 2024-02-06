Vandeven -- O'Guin

Jessica Elaine Vandeven and William Davis O'Guin Jr. were married July 8 at St. John's Catholic Church in Leopold, Missouri. The Rev. Michael Casteel performed the ceremony. Alissa Vandeven of Leopold, friend of the family, was organist. Whitney Vandeven of Leopold, cousin of the bride, and Bob Clubb of Leopold, friend of the family, were vocalists.

The bride is the daughter of Larry Vandeven of Leopold and Rhonda Vandeven of Marble Hill, Missouri. The groom is the son of David and Kathy O'Guin of East Prairie, Missouri.

Emily Vandeven of Benton, Missouri, sister of the bride, was maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Lauren Strand of Ashland, Missouri, friend of the bride; Amanda Holzum of Jackson, friend of the bride; Kelly Lakenburger of Cape Girardeau, friend of the bride; Wendy McCall of Jackson, cousin of the bride; Jennifer Lynn of Chaffee, Missouri, cousin of the bride; and Renee Laster of Jonesboro, Illinois, cousin of the bride. Junior bridesmaid was Allie Burnett of Jonesboro, cousin of the bride.

The flower girl was Millie James of Marble Hill, daughter of Devon and Jodi James, cousin of the bride.

Miniature brides were Jersie Lynn of Chaffee, daughter of Jennifer and Jeremy Lynn, cousin of the bride; and Leah Vandeven of Chaffee, daughter of Jennifer and Jeremy Vandeven, cousin of the bride.

Presenters of the bride were Hailey and Savannah Smith of East Prairie, daughters of Courtney and Patrick Smith and nieces of the bride and groom.

The ringbearer was Eli James of Marble Hill, son of Devon and Jodie James, cousin of the bride.

Miniature groom was Grayden Lynn of Chaffee, son of Jennifer and Jeremy Lynn, cousin of the bride.