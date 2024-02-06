Vandeven -- O'Guin

Jessica Elaine Vandeven and William Davis O'Guin Jr. were married July 8 at St. John's Catholic Church in Leopold, Missouri. The Rev. Michael Casteel performed the ceremony. Alissa Vandeven of Leopold, friend of the family, was organist. Whitney Vandeven of Leopold, cousin of the bride, and Bob Clubb of Leopold, friend of the family, were vocalists.
The bride is the daughter of Larry Vandeven of Leopold and Rhonda Vandeven of Marble Hill, Missouri. The groom is the son of David and Kathy O'Guin of East Prairie, Missouri.
Emily Vandeven of Benton, Missouri, sister of the bride, was maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Lauren Strand of Ashland, Missouri, friend of the bride; Amanda Holzum of Jackson, friend of the bride; Kelly Lakenburger of Cape Girardeau, friend of the bride; Wendy McCall of Jackson, cousin of the bride; Jennifer Lynn of Chaffee, Missouri, cousin of the bride; and Renee Laster of Jonesboro, Illinois, cousin of the bride. Junior bridesmaid was Allie Burnett of Jonesboro, cousin of the bride.
The flower girl was Millie James of Marble Hill, daughter of Devon and Jodi James, cousin of the bride.
Miniature brides were Jersie Lynn of Chaffee, daughter of Jennifer and Jeremy Lynn, cousin of the bride; and Leah Vandeven of Chaffee, daughter of Jennifer and Jeremy Vandeven, cousin of the bride.
Presenters of the bride were Hailey and Savannah Smith of East Prairie, daughters of Courtney and Patrick Smith and nieces of the bride and groom.
The ringbearer was Eli James of Marble Hill, son of Devon and Jodie James, cousin of the bride.
Miniature groom was Grayden Lynn of Chaffee, son of Jennifer and Jeremy Lynn, cousin of the bride.
Candlelighters were Alexis Vandeven of Leopold, cousin of the bride; and Ainsley Burnett of Jonesboro, cousin of the bride.
Best man was Brandon Wiesemann of Fresno, California, friend of the groom. Groomsmen were Richard Strand of Ashland, friend of the groom; Austin Jones of Knoxville, Tennessee, friend of the groom; Craig Lax of Buchanan, Tennessee, friend of the groom; David Stalker of Sikeston, Missouri, friend of the groom; Matt Jackson of Charleston, Missouri, friend of the groom; and Tyler Brown of Bowling Green, Kentucky, friend of the groom. Junior groomsman was Jacob Vandeven of Chaffee, cousin of the bride.
Ushers were Michael Vandeven of Princeton, Iowa, cousin of the bride, and Aaron Harland of Sikeston, friend of the groom.
The wedding reception followed the ceremony at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Jackson.
The bride and groom hosted the rehearsal dinner on July 7 at Gordonville Grill, with food preparation by Gail and Rodney Baker, aunt and uncle of the bride.
Jessica received a degree in elementary education in 2010 from Southeast Missouri State University. She is working toward her master's degree in educational leadership from Arkansas State University. She expects to graduate in December. She is a fifth-grade English and language arts teacher at Sikeston Public Schools.
William received a degree in engineering graphics and design from Murray State University in 2012. He is a draftsman at Standley Batch Systems in Cape Girardeau.
After a wedding trip to Orlando, Florida, the couple lives in Benton.
