WeddingsJanuary 8, 2017

Scherer -- Ampie

Tonya Scherer and Ron Ampie, both of Lake Forest, California, were married March 19, 2016, at SEVEN4ONE in Laguna Beach, California. Hans Dumayag, friend of the couple, performed the ceremony. Tonya is the daughter of Dennis and Sharon Scherer of Cape Girardeau. Ron is the son of Andy and Cha-oom Ampie of Beaumont, California, originally from Bangkok, Thailand...

Mr. and Mrs. Ron Ampie
Mr. and Mrs. Ron Ampie

Tonya Scherer and Ron Ampie, both of Lake Forest, California, were married March 19, 2016, at SEVEN4ONE in Laguna Beach, California. Hans Dumayag, friend of the couple, performed the ceremony.

Tonya is the daughter of Dennis and Sharon Scherer of Cape Girardeau. Ron is the son of Andy and Cha-oom Ampie of Beaumont, California, originally from Bangkok, Thailand.

The matron of honor was Kim Bader of Cape Girardeau, sister of the bride. The best man was Dan Ampie of Beaumont, brother of the groom.

The flowergirl was Avery Bader, daughter of Chris and Kim Bader and niece of the bride. Ron's nephews, Koen and Lucas Ampie, sons of Dan and Maren Ampie, were also in the wedding party. Koen was ringbearer. Lucas, and Tim Ampie of Beaumont and brother of the groom, were accompanied down the aisle by the couple's French bulldogs.

A cocktail hour, dinner and dance were held following the ceremony at SEVEN4ONE.

A sunset rehearsal taco bar for family and friends was held March 18, 2016, on the sun deck of SEVEN4ONE.

Tonya received a Bachelor of Arts in English from Southeast Missouri State University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri in Columbia. She is a licensed attorney in the state of Missouri. She is senior vice president of enterprise development for loandepot.com LLC.

Ron received a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from the University of California -- Irvine. He is a loss-prevention officer at First American Title Insurance Co.

After a wedding trip to the French Polynesian Islands, the couple lives in Lake Forest.

Weddings
