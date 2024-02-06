Roggow -- Prost

Rachel Anne Roggow and Jefferey James Prost were married Nov. 4 at Piper Palm House in St. Louis. Patrick Koetting performed the ceremony. Music was provided by Bob and Diane Prost of Chesterfield, Missouri.

The bride is the daughter of Rodney and Karen Roggow of Jackson. The groom is the son of Rick and Becky Prost of Cape Girardeau.

Maid of honor was Kate Arnzen of Cape Girardeau, sister of the bride. Matron of honor was Jesse Ferrell of St. Louis. Bridesmaids were Sarah McDonald of Brooklyn, New York; Kaitlin Hastings of Cape Girardeau; Hannah Pfaff of Ward, Arkansas; and Kathy Torres of Denver, Colorado.

Flower girls were Lea Arnzen of Cape Girardeau, niece of the bride; Lily Mohundro of Cape Girardeau, niece of the groom; and Ava Austin of Cape Girardeau, niece of the groom.

The best man was Lance Ferrell of St. Louis. Groomsmen were Chris Borek of Chicago; Horace Hodges of Cape Girardeau; Eric Bandemer of Chicago; and Gabe Austin of Cape Girardeau.