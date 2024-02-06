Roggow -- Prost

Rachel Anne Roggow and Jefferey James Prost were married Nov. 4 at Piper Palm House in St. Louis. Patrick Koetting performed the ceremony. Music was provided by Bob and Diane Prost of Chesterfield, Missouri.
The bride is the daughter of Rodney and Karen Roggow of Jackson. The groom is the son of Rick and Becky Prost of Cape Girardeau.
Maid of honor was Kate Arnzen of Cape Girardeau, sister of the bride. Matron of honor was Jesse Ferrell of St. Louis. Bridesmaids were Sarah McDonald of Brooklyn, New York; Kaitlin Hastings of Cape Girardeau; Hannah Pfaff of Ward, Arkansas; and Kathy Torres of Denver, Colorado.
Flower girls were Lea Arnzen of Cape Girardeau, niece of the bride; Lily Mohundro of Cape Girardeau, niece of the groom; and Ava Austin of Cape Girardeau, niece of the groom.
The best man was Lance Ferrell of St. Louis. Groomsmen were Chris Borek of Chicago; Horace Hodges of Cape Girardeau; Eric Bandemer of Chicago; and Gabe Austin of Cape Girardeau.
The reception was held at Schlafly Tap Room in St. Louis.
The groom's parents hosted the rehearsal dinner Nov. 3 at Dressel's Public House in St. Louis.
Rachel is a 2005 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. She received a Bachelor Fine Arts degree in 2010 from Southeast Missouri State University. She is account manager for Barrel Maker Printing in Chicago.
Jefferey is a 2001 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in business management/marketing in 2007 from Southeast Missouri State University. He is a registered representative for Voya Financial and an agent with Marathon Benefits Group.
After a wedding trip to Puerta Vallerta, Mexico, the couple lives in St. Louis.
