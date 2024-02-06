Miller -- Gaines

Darby Kristine Miller and Derek Gerard Gaines, both of Searcy, Arkansas, were married May 20, 2017, at the Gum Springs Church in Searcy. Dr. Travis McNeal performed the ceremony. Alan Nesbitt of Searcy led everyone in singing "The Greatest Command."

The bride is the daughter of Brian Miller of Beebe, Arkansas, and Renee Miller of Searcy. The groom is the son of John and Debbie Gaines of Oran, Missouri.

Matron of honor was McKenzie Price of Bald Knob, Arkansas, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Kristen Wood of Elderburg, Maryland; Keeley Duncan of Spring Hill, Tennessee; Tiffany Wright of Cabot, Arkansas; and Sarah Young of Fulton, Missouri, sister of the groom. Junior bridesmaid was Olivia Ritchie of London, cousin of the bride.

The flower girl was Miriam Hairston of Benton, Arkansas, daughter of Eddie and Regina Hairston, friend of the bride's family.

The ring bearer was Zachary Ferren of Searcy, son of Andrea and Kevin Ferren, friend of the bride's family.