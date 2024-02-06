Miller -- Gaines

Darby Kristine Miller and Derek Gerard Gaines, both of Searcy, Arkansas, were married May 20, 2017, at the Gum Springs Church in Searcy. Dr. Travis McNeal performed the ceremony. Alan Nesbitt of Searcy led everyone in singing "The Greatest Command."
The bride is the daughter of Brian Miller of Beebe, Arkansas, and Renee Miller of Searcy. The groom is the son of John and Debbie Gaines of Oran, Missouri.
Matron of honor was McKenzie Price of Bald Knob, Arkansas, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Kristen Wood of Elderburg, Maryland; Keeley Duncan of Spring Hill, Tennessee; Tiffany Wright of Cabot, Arkansas; and Sarah Young of Fulton, Missouri, sister of the groom. Junior bridesmaid was Olivia Ritchie of London, cousin of the bride.
The flower girl was Miriam Hairston of Benton, Arkansas, daughter of Eddie and Regina Hairston, friend of the bride's family.
The ring bearer was Zachary Ferren of Searcy, son of Andrea and Kevin Ferren, friend of the bride's family.
The best man was Dr. Matt Kiblinger of Omaha, Nebraska. Groomsmen were Kyle Brugger of Horn Lake, Mississippi; Jacob Bullinger of Sweetwater, Texas; Trey Price of Bald Knob, brother-in-law of the bride; and Aaron Young of Fulton, brother-in-law of the groom.
The wedding reception was held at the Downtown Church of Christ in Searcy.
The rehearsal dinner was held May 19 at the home of J.D. and Kim Yingling in Searcy, hosted by friends of the bride's family.
Darby is a 2008 graduate of Harding Academy in Searcy. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from Harding University in 2012. She is pursuing a master's degree in social work at the University of Arkansas in Little Rock, Arkansas. She works for the Division of Child and Family Services in Searcy.
Derek is a 2008 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. He is a 2013 graduate of Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, Missouri, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering. He is a field engineer with Massman Construction Company of Kansas City, Missouri, currently working in Little Rock.
After a wedding trip to Costa Rica, the couple lives in Bald Knob.