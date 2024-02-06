All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
weddingsSeptember 21, 2019
Kunz - Hayward
Katherine Kunz, daughter of David and Gail Kunz of Cape Girardeau, and Ryan Hayward, son of Linda Millar Hayward and Roger Hayward of Danbury, Connecticut, were united in marriage May 31, 2019. The ceremony took place at Durham Hill Farm in Pipersville, Pennsylvania. Ryan Becker officiated the ceremony...
Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Hayward
Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Hayward

Katherine Kunz, daughter of David and Gail Kunz of Cape Girardeau, and Ryan Hayward, son of Linda Millar Hayward and Roger Hayward of Danbury, Connecticut, were united in marriage May 31, 2019. The ceremony took place at Durham Hill Farm in Pipersville, Pennsylvania. Ryan Becker officiated the ceremony.

The matron of honor was Elizabeth Hesselbach, sister of the bride. The best man was Darren Hayward, brother of the groom.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Katherine is a 2000 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from the University of Missouri in 2004. She is a shipping and logistics manager with Amazon.

Ryan is a 1998 graduate of Danbury High School. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in economics from the College of New Jersey in 2001. He is a financial planner with Northwestern Mutual in Princeton, New Jersey.

After their honeymoon in Canada, the couple resides in Lambertville, New Jersey.

Story Tags
Weddings
Advertisement
Related
weddingsJuly 27
Bening - Wolpers
weddingsJuly 15
Kapp-Michelson
weddingsMar. 4
Peters - Stauss
weddingsNov. 5
Cramsey-Wells

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Brown-Goodman
weddingsDec. 11
Brown-Goodman
Perez-Dobbs
weddingsOct. 9
Perez-Dobbs
Beachner-Myers
weddingsSep. 4
Beachner-Myers
Wente-Seabaugh
weddingsAug. 21
Wente-Seabaugh
Blue-Lockhart
weddingsAug. 7
Blue-Lockhart
Bartels-Licare
weddingsApr. 3
Bartels-Licare
Froggatt - Sievers
weddingsJan. 9
Froggatt - Sievers
Lueder - Bock
weddingsSep. 26
Lueder - Bock
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy