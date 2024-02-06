Kunz - Hayward

Katherine Kunz, daughter of David and Gail Kunz of Cape Girardeau, and Ryan Hayward, son of Linda Millar Hayward and Roger Hayward of Danbury, Connecticut, were united in marriage May 31, 2019. The ceremony took place at Durham Hill Farm in Pipersville, Pennsylvania. Ryan Becker officiated the ceremony.
The matron of honor was Elizabeth Hesselbach, sister of the bride. The best man was Darren Hayward, brother of the groom.
Katherine is a 2000 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from the University of Missouri in 2004. She is a shipping and logistics manager with Amazon.
Ryan is a 1998 graduate of Danbury High School. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in economics from the College of New Jersey in 2001. He is a financial planner with Northwestern Mutual in Princeton, New Jersey.
After their honeymoon in Canada, the couple resides in Lambertville, New Jersey.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.