Kunz - Hayward

Katherine is a 2000 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from the University of Missouri in 2004. She is a shipping and logistics manager with Amazon.

Ryan is a 1998 graduate of Danbury High School. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in economics from the College of New Jersey in 2001. He is a financial planner with Northwestern Mutual in Princeton, New Jersey.

After their honeymoon in Canada, the couple resides in Lambertville, New Jersey.