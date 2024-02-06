Kuntze -- Hurt

Megan Elane Kuntze and Alex Alden Hurt were married June 11 at Haue Valley in Pacific, Missouri. The Rev. Joel Oliver performed the ceremony.

Parents of the bride are Darrell and Karen Kuntze of Jackson. The groom is the son of Randy and Jeane Hurt of Barry, Illinois.

Matron of honor was Rebecca Allen, friend of the bride. Bridesmaids were Kayloni Obert, sister of the groom; and Amanda Forester, Amy West, Anna Donnelly, Kristina Caldwell and Stacey DeClue, friends of the bride.

Flower girls were Camryn Kuntze, niece of the bride, and Raelee and Lyla Obert, nieces of the groom.

Ushers were Carter Kuntze, nephew of the bride, and Elijah Stephens, nephew of the groom.