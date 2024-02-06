Kinser -- Lewis

Beth Annette Kinser and Brent Joseph Lewis were married on June 10, 2017, at Broadway Christian Church in Columbia, Missouri. The ceremony was officiated by Pastor Steve Reeves and Pastor Melvin Moon. The music was provided by Galen and Teresa Dixon, friends of the bride.
Parents of the couple are Gale and Jane Kinser of Hartville, Missouri, and Howard and Ellen Lewis of Jackson.
Matron of honor was Maggie Schmidt of Summerville, South Carolina, friend of the bride.
Bridesmaids included Joni Reed of Hartville, friend of the bride; Christi McNail of Centralia, Missouri, friend of the bride; Jill Imgarten of St. Louis, friend of the bride; Nicki Hays of Columbia, friend of the bride; and Emily Vogelweid of Columbia, sister of the groom.
Eric Vogelweid of Columbia, brother-in-law of the groom, was best man. Groomsmen were Brendan Henry of Columbus, Ohio, cousin of the groom; Collin Henry of Columbia, cousin of the groom; Ryan Vangilder of Festus, Missouri, friend of the groom; Matt Palisch of Jackson, friend of the groom; and Bill Schwent of Denver, friend of the groom.
Elsie Vogelweid, the groom's niece, was flower girl. She is the daughter of Eric and Emily Vogelweid.
Ushers included Brent Kinser of Hartville, brother of the bride, and Wyatt and Holt Kinser, the bride's cousins. Holt and Wyatt are the sons of Garan and Jamie Kinser of Mansfield, Missouri.
Dining and dancing followed the ceremony at the Country Club of Missouri in Columbia.
The groom's parents hosted the rehearsal dinner at the Country Club of Missouri in Columbia.
Mrs. Lewis is a graduate of Hartville High School, Drury University and the University of Missouri School of Health Professions. She is a physical therapist and center manager of Select Physical Therapy in Columbia. The groom is a graduate of Jackson High School and Southeast Missouri State University, where he received a degree in sport management. He is assistant athletic director of ticket operations at the University of Missouri in Columbia.
Following a wedding trip to Hawaii, the couple resides in Columbia.
